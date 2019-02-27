Q: Who will be airing the high school boys’ basketball championships?
A: It’s NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH).
Q: Has the TV show “Fast ‘N Loud” been canceled?
A: Star Richard Rawlings has said on Facebook that new episodes will be out this year, but with no firm date of when.
Q: Regarding the person who was going to build a new grocery store downtown at the corner of Franklin and Highway 63 and received money from the city. What are his plans for the grocery store and where is this money now?
A: The city provided a $400,000 grant secured by a mortgage to offset the cost of buying the land from Iowa CVS Pharmacy. Groundbreaking for the store is expected in April.
Q: What is the city of Waterloo’s policy about someone dating a supervisor?
A: The city of Waterloo has a policy covering relatives in the work place but does not have a specific policy on dating. When two existing employees marry or cohabitate, and a determination is made that a potential conflict of interest exists as defined in the policy, the employees are given 90 days for one of them to obtain a transfer to other city employment. Otherwise, one of the employees can be laid off.
Q: Do Young Arena and the SportsPlex pay the water runoff fee?
A: No. City-owned buildings do not pay the storm water utility fee.
Q: What’s an email or phone number for Margaret Klein?
A: The telephone and email contact information for all seven Waterloo City Council members is available on the city’s website. Klein can be reached at (319) 429-1907 or margaret.klein@water loo-ia.org.
Q: Why does the staff at Hoover Middle School make students wait outside in sub zero temperatures waiting for their parents to pick them up? Is this a Waterloo school-wide policy?
A: “Our number one goal at Hoover is to keep our students safe at all times,” said Principal Amy Schmidt. “We always allow students the opportunity to utilize office phones for transportation purposes after school. In extreme inclement weather we allow students to wait in the main entrance. Our building hours are staffed accordingly from 7:20 (a.m.) to 3:05 (p.m.), which is consistent with the other middle schools.”
Q: At the four-way stop of Elk Run Road and Independence for the north/south bound traffic there used to be flashing lights. Why do those no longer work?
A: One of the lights stopped working a few months ago, so Black Hawk County decided to upgrade both of them to solar-powered lights. The lights were ordered and expected to arrive by the end of February. It will then take a couple of weeks for the sign technician to install them.
Q: What page and day is the Sunday prime time shows printed?
A: They run on Sunday on the weather page.
Q: Can you print the recipe for sourdough starter?
A: It’s a long and involved process — too long to list here. There are good instructions at www.king arthurflour.com, or there are good sourdough bread cookbooks at the public library that can help. You also can buy live starter.
