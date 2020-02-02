Feb. 2, 2020

A: Even though the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t have any regulations on this, Iowa Department of Transportation officials said they try to use the minimal amount of salt and/or brine necessary to keep the highways safe. Brine and solid rock salt are used because they initiate a chemical reaction that melts snow and ice when used on pavement that has a temperature above 20 degrees. The Iowa DOT’s use of brine has increased for three reasons. First, it tends to stay where it’s put, while rock salt can bounce around and end up off the roadway. Second, to work properly, solid rock salt needs water to begin the chemical reaction. By pre-blending the rock salt and water, that chemical reaction can begin more quickly. Third, pre-blending the salt with water helps use significantly less salt.