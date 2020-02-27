Feb. 27, 2020

A. Mary Neubauer, vice president of external relations for the Iowa Lottery, responds: "You are correct that pull-tab prizes in Iowa of $600 or less must be claimed at the retail location where the ticket was purchased. If for some reason you have been trying to claim a pull-tab prize at a location other than that where you bought the ticket, please go back to the location of purchase to claim the prize. If you have already done that and are having difficulty, please reach out directly to the Security Department at the Iowa Lottery so we can help. You can reach Lottery Security by calling the Iowa Lottery at (515) 725-7900 and asking to speak with a security investigator. Retail locations that are licensed to sell lottery tickets in Iowa must follow the terms and conditions for that license, and failure to do so can result in a location's lottery license being suspended or revoked."