Q. How much were players in the Super Bowl paid?
A. According to Sports Illustrated, "The winners of this year's championship will walk away with the Lombardi Trophy and $118,000 in the bank, according to the CBA. Players on the losing team in 2019 will still make $59,000 from the NFL, paid by the league through a designated postseason fund as opposed to being paid by their individual teams. Those numbers are in addition to the $54,000 each player of a Super Bowl contender will have gotten from winning their respective conference championship, plus whatever was earned in the postseason leading up to their conference championship appearance. The NFL pays every player on the 53-man active roster an identical amount per postseason appearance and/or win regardless of impact or performance, except for in conference championship games and the Super Bowl, where the payout becomes more nuanced depending on a player's most recent participation. Players will be paid within 15 days after the Super Bowl."
Q. Are area park rangers trained to save deer that fall through the ice?
A. No.
Q. Can you confirm the rumor a Dollar Tree is coming to Evansdale?
A. The Evansdale City Council voted in October to approve a development agreement for Dollar Tree to construct a new store near Lafayette and Evans roads.
Q. What happened to Paul on the "Young and the Restless?"
A. Actor Doug Davidson did not have his contract renewed by the show last fall, according to his social media posts. Show runners have said they are going "in a new direction."
Q. Now that the snow has melted down there are all kinds of little tunnels in the yard. What would’ve made all these tunnels under the snow like that?
A. According to the Black Hawk County Extension, "These subnivean tunnels can be caused by mice, voles and even squirrels. They are looking for seeds, nuts and food."
Q. In "Gator" with Burt Reynolds and Lauren Hutton, what was the name of the song at the end of the movie? Who sang it?
A. It was "For a Little While" by Bobby Goldsboro.
Q. What medical school did Virginia's Gov. Northam attend?
A. He attended Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Va.
Q. Concerning the drowning of Natalie Wood: Has any new evidence been discovered in this case in the past five years?
A. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office reopened the case in 2011; the following year, the cause of death on her death certificate was changed to "drowning and other undetermined factors," evidently because of bruises cataloged during her autopsy. In February 2018, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office named Robert Wagner a "person of interest" and labeled her death suspicious, according to a CBS News report. Wagner has denied having anything to do with Wood's death; no charges have been filed.
Q. What year did former President Lyndon Johnson die?
A. He died in 1973 in Texas.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
