Does the governor's husband have a job?? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Does Gov. Kim Reynold’s husband have a job?
A: According to the governor’s office, Kevin Reynolds retired in March 2017. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in agronomy. His first job was with Pottawattamie County in soil and water conservation as a resource planner. He also worked at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, first as a soil conservationist and later as a district conservationist. As first gentleman, his focus is on preserving and enhancing Terrace Hill (the governor’s mansion).
Q: The old “Hells Road” on South Hackett is now closed off. Is it used as a trail now? Is it prohibited to go in?
A: The answer from Steve Walker, a draftsman with the city of Waterloo Engineering Department: “I believe the caller is referring to North Hackett Road, north of Rainbow Drive to the Cedar River. Yes, the vacated North Hackett Road north of the Trolley Trail Bridge is now part of a ‘trail’ into the Sherwood Recreational Area. Yes, you would be permitted to go in by walking or by bicycle.”
Q: Who paid to have the American Flag printed in your paper July 4? Was it a two-sided printed page?
A: We did not have a specific paid advertiser/sponsor for the flag in The Courier. There were several businesses that participated in the “Happy Fourth of July” ads that appeared in that section of the Sunday, July 4, edition, but none tied directly to the flag.
Q: Has there ever been a pro golfer get two holes-in-one in the same tournament?
A: According to PGA archives, three players have recorded two holes-in-one in the same round on the PGA Tour. Bill Whedon did it in the first round of the 1955 Insurance City Open. He was an amateur in 1955 at Wethersfield (Connecticut) Country Club. In what is now the Travelers Championship, he first aced the 168-yard No. 5. He later had a hole-in-one on the 208-yard No. 9. Yusaku Miyazato accomplished the feat in the second round of the 2006 Reno-Tahoe Open. At what is now the Barracuda Championship, he had holes-in-one on the 230-yard No. 7 and the 173-yard No. 12 at Montreux Golf and Country Club outside Reno, Nevada. Most recent was Brian Harman, in the fourth round of The Barclays in 2015. He aced the No. 3 at Plainfield Country Club in Edison, New Jersey, then had another ace on the 228-yard No. 14.
Q: I was under the impression that the child care tax credit deposited would be $300. I received $600 and only have one kid. Did they make an error?
A: Under the tax credit that is part of the American Rescue Plan, parents will receive a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child for little ones 5 years old and younger. The expanded credit is worth up to $3,000 per child a year for children ages 6 to 17. The credit offers an extra $600 — providing up to $3,600 — for each child 5 and younger.
Q: On each side of the Highway 63 railroad bridge they are building something. What is it?
A: The structures at the four corners of the U.S. 63/CN Railroad overpass will be decorative monuments and are part of the U.S. 63 enhancement project, according to Dennis Gentz, assistant city engineer.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
