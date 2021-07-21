Does the governor's husband have a job?? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A: According to PGA archives, three players have recorded two holes-in-one in the same round on the PGA Tour. Bill Whedon did it in the first round of the 1955 Insurance City Open. He was an amateur in 1955 at Wethersfield (Connecticut) Country Club. In what is now the Travelers Championship, he first aced the 168-yard No. 5. He later had a hole-in-one on the 208-yard No. 9. Yusaku Miyazato accomplished the feat in the second round of the 2006 Reno-Tahoe Open. At what is now the Barracuda Championship, he had holes-in-one on the 230-yard No. 7 and the 173-yard No. 12 at Montreux Golf and Country Club outside Reno, Nevada. Most recent was Brian Harman, in the fourth round of The Barclays in 2015. He aced the No. 3 at Plainfield Country Club in Edison, New Jersey, then had another ace on the 228-yard No. 14.