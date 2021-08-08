Do they ever plan to restock Greenbelt Lake with fish? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Will there be a Catholic Mass available with Irish Fest this year?
A: Mass is scheduled at 10 a.m. Sunday morning on the KWWL/Nagle stage in Lincoln Park.
Q: What age is a woman best suited to get a face lift?
A: According to the Deschamps-Braly Clinic in San Francisco, A typical face lift will last seven to 10 years, so they recommend a first facelift in mid-40s to early 50s, with a secondary “refresher” face lift in your mid-to-late 60s.
Q: How much are the tickets for the Dyersville ball game? How many tickets did they put into the lottery?
A: On StubHub, the cheapest pair of seats available last week went for $1,000, and prices ranged up to $11,000. We couldn’t determine just how many people were able to buy tickets through the special lottery available only to Iowans, but did learn a pair of tickets cost lottery winners $771. The game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees is scheduled to take place Thursday and will air live on FOX.
Q: What percentage of your staff is vaccinated for COVID-19?
A: The Courier does not mandate that employees be vaccinated and therefore does not keep tabs on the number of employees who have received the vaccine. Many employees have received the shots.
Q: I see ads for Steimel Tree Service in your paper. Where is the office located?
A: 1104 Ridgemont Road.
Q: I drink Busch Light and I saw a promo for farmers. Do you know what percentage of those sales actually went to the farmers?
A: Anheuser-Busch is donating $1 for every case of their “Corn Cans” purchased. Last year, Busch Beer donated more than $500,000 to Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing planting, haying, harvesting, and livestock feeding assistance to family farms.
Q: How can school board members justify Mrs. Lindaman’s raise when Waterloo students are leaving the district in record numbers?
A: The Waterloo Board of Education hasn’t approved a contract extension this year for Superintendent Jane Lindaman. During recent years, that has happened in August or September.
Q: Do they ever plan to restock Greenbelt Lake? Fishing there is not very good.
A: According to Iowa Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Daniel Kirby: Greenbelt Lake was stocked with bluegill and largemouth bass during 2014 and 2015 after a winter kill event and it currently has self-sustaining populations of those species. Greenbelt Lake is also stocked with channel catfish on a biennial basis with the last stocking of catfish during 2019 with another planned for fall 2021. The DNR completed fish population surveys during this summer and found strong populations of bluegill, channel catfish, and largemouth bass. The bluegill were mostly of smaller sizes but we found quality-sized bass, crappie, and catfish. Those survey data are available for public viewing at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fish-Survey-Data. Fishing has been slow in many areas during the past few weeks given hot weather and dry conditions. Don’t give up — the fish are there once the bite returns.