Do they ever plan to restock Greenbelt Lake with fish? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A: According to Iowa Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Daniel Kirby: Greenbelt Lake was stocked with bluegill and largemouth bass during 2014 and 2015 after a winter kill event and it currently has self-sustaining populations of those species. Greenbelt Lake is also stocked with channel catfish on a biennial basis with the last stocking of catfish during 2019 with another planned for fall 2021. The DNR completed fish population surveys during this summer and found strong populations of bluegill, channel catfish, and largemouth bass. The bluegill were mostly of smaller sizes but we found quality-sized bass, crappie, and catfish. Those survey data are available for public viewing at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fish-Survey-Data. Fishing has been slow in many areas during the past few weeks given hot weather and dry conditions. Don’t give up — the fish are there once the bite returns.