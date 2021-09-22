Do identical twins have the same fingerprints? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: What, if any, are the benefits available to a veteran who dies of a non-service cause for funeral and burial expenses?

A: There are a number of benefits under different scenarios; it’s best to check with the Veterans Administration for the details. Go to www.va.gov or call (800) 273-8255.

Q: Do identical twins have the same fingerprints as each other?

A: No. Their fingerprints evidently are very similar, but not identical. After a fertilized egg splits in the womb to form identical twins, their fingerprints develop small differences.

Q: How did the town of Waterloo get its name?

A: It was originally called Prairie Rapids or Prairie Rapids Crossing before 1851, according to “From Ackley to Zwingle: the Origins of Iowa Place Names.” But when a post office was established, Charles Mullan suggested it be renamed Waterloo after thumbing through a U.S. Post Office Guide of the time. There were Waterloos in other states, in reference to the Battle of Waterloo, in Belgium, where Napoleon Bonaparte was defeated.