Q: I had someone call me from the Social Security Reform Now and Neighborhood Alliance groups. Are they legitimate groups?
A: Based in Alexandria, Va., both groups are PACs — political action committees — designed to influence elections and policy. They are not nonprofit charities. If you give them money, know that it will go for lobbying work rather than any charitable work.
Q: With the government shutdown, will Social Security checks still go out?
A: They will. Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare payments are considered mandatory spending and are not affected by a federal budget debate. New applicants to the programs, though, could experience delays.
Q: What will happen to President Bush’s service dog?
A: Sully will go back to work alongside two other service dogs helping wounded military personnel at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., according to nonprofit America’s VetDogs.
Q: How many drive-in theaters are left in Iowa? Where are they?
A: We found five: the Blue Grass Drive-In in Bluegrass, near the Quad Cities; 61 Drive In Theatre in Davenport; Grand View Drive-In Theater, north of Grandview along Highway 61; Superior 71 Drive-In Theater, Spirit Lake; and Valle Drive-In, Newton.
Q: Are nursing home and assisted living centers that are private pay only still inspected by the state?
A: Yes, they are inspected by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, according to Dawn Fisk, an administrator with the department.
Q: What was Bill Clinton’s draft status?
A: Clinton registered with the Selective Service System on Sept. 8, 1964, and was assigned a student deferment. He was reclassified 1-A (available immediately for military service) March 20, 1968, after the government ended deferments for most graduate students. Clinton then repeatedly used political connections to avoid service as he attended Oxford University in England, where he had been accepted as a Rhodes scholar. When the first draft lottery of the Vietnam era was held Dec. 1, 1969, Clinton’s birthdate of Aug. 19 was selected 311th, making it unlikely he would be drafted. According to biographer David Maraniss: Clinton “fretted and planned every move, he got help from others when needed, he resorted to some deception or manipulation when necessary, and he was ultimately lucky.”
Q: Will Hy-Vee be handing out free hams also in the Waterloo area like they did in Des Moines and Iowa City?
A: Waterloo is not on the list this year. According to the company website, Hy-Vee joined with Hormel Foods and first responders in 19 cities across the Midwest for the second annual Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays campaign. Waterloo wasn’t one of the 19 cities chosen.
Q: Who wrote “I’ll be Home for Christmas” and in what year?
A: It was written by lyricist Kim Gannon and composer Walter Kent during World War II, meant to be the words of a soldier overseas. It was first recorded by Bing Crosby in 1943.
