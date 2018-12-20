Q: I just watched the movie “Christmas Belle” with Haylie Duff. Is she related to Howard Duff and Ida Lupino?
A: We couldn’t find any relation.
Q: How do we put in a classified ad?
A: You can stop in to our office at 100 E. Fourth St. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; call our classified department at 291-1442; or use the website at www.wcfcourier.com — click Menu, select Buy & Sell, select Classifieds, then select Place An Ad.
Q: I was reading in the paper about the young girl Jayme Closs who is missing from Wisconsin. Have they found out why her parents were murdered?
A: No. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said last month that investigators were building a timeline of the Closs family’s lives. “I don’t think we’re finding anything out of the ordinary in that timeline,” he said, adding there were no known arguments in the days leading up to the murders and Jayme’s disappearance. They don’t suspect Jayme of any involvement in the deaths, he has said.
Q: What is the difference between sea salt and table salt? Does sea salt have any health benefits?
A: Here’s how the American Heart Association explains it: “Sea salt is obtained directly through the evaporation of seawater. It is usually not processed, or undergoes minimal processing, and therefore retains trace levels of minerals like magnesium, potassium, calcium and other nutrients. Table salt, on the other hand, is mined from salt deposits and then processed to give it a fine texture so it’s easier to mix and use in recipes. This processing strips table salt of minerals, and additives may be used to prevent clumping. ... Most sea salts don’t offer any real health advantages. The minute amounts of trace minerals found in sea salt are easily obtained from other healthy foods. Sea salt also generally contains less iodine (added to prevent goiter) than table salt. You can usually let your taste buds choose between kosher salt, sea salt and table salt. They all contain about the same amount of sodium.”
Q: Do you think people in heaven can see what’s going on here on earth?
A: Different religions answer that question in different ways, but it’s one of the great mysteries of life. Here’s an answer the Rev. Billy Graham once gave: “Yes, heaven is a place of total happiness and peace, and we can be confident that our loved ones who have gone before us into heaven are not disturbed or upset over the evil things that happen here on earth. The Bible doesn’t clearly tell us if people in heaven are able to observe what happens on earth — although there are some hints that they do. ... Even if those in heaven see some of what happens here, they now see it from God’s point of view.” We think if the idea brings you some comfort or peace, then you should embrace it.
Q: I heard if you have an accident in a roundabout that is considered no fault. Is this true?
A: No.
Q. Could the president open a “Go Fund Me” page to receive donations for his wall? A. There actually is a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $1 million for the proposed border wall. Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
