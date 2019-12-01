Q: On the northeast corner of the intersection of Viking and Hudson road the contractors have been piling a high mound of dirt. Now they are leveling and hauling some by the creek. What are the plans for all this dirt? If they leave it all in this lot won’t the homes north of there be in a flood plain?
A: The property owner has placed fill material on the western half of the property outside the floodplain. Amanda Huisman, city of Cedar Falls spokeswoman, said there is no change in the floodplain boundary and, as of now, there are no development plans associated with this property. The owner plans to lower the large pile of fill at the corner of Viking and Hudson and distribute that material to the east of the pile and along Viking Road.
Q: Can you print some information on Catherine Rampell, a writer for the Washington Post and a contributor on CNN?
A: According to the Post: “Catherine Rampell is an opinion columnist at The Washington Post. She frequently covers economics, public policy, politics and culture, with a special emphasis on data-driven journalism. She is also a political and economic commentator for CNN and an occasional special correspondent for PBS Newshour. Before joining The Post, she wrote about economics and theater for the New York Times. Rampell has received the Weidenbaum Center Award for Evidence-Based Journalism and is a Gerald Loeb Award finalist. She grew up in southern Florida and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Princeton University.”
Q: When will “The Wall” be back on TV?
A: The most recent season aired this summer; there’s no word from NBC yet if they are planning a new season.
Q: Longview Drive is not curbed from Castle to Rainbow. Why hasn’t it ever been curbed? And what needs to happen to get it curbed?
A: The area was platted in 1946 when the city did not require streets to be paved. In the 1960s and 1970s, the city paved a lot of roads and assessed the costs to the adjacent property owners. Waterloo City Engineer Jamie Knutson said he assumes those living along Longview did not want to pay to have the street paved at that time. If the neighborhood would like to have the street paved and curb and gutter installed, it would need to present a signed petition to the City Council asking for the improvement and to assess the costs to the property owners.
Q: What’s going on with the grocery store that’s supposed to be on Franklin?
A: No construction is currently taking place. The development agreement with the city gives the developer until Aug. 17, 2020, to begin construction.
Q: Are the California fires all out now?
A: A storm doused the only remaining active wildfire last week. More storms are forecast.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
