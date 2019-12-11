Q. Does a higher octane rating in gasoline mean I will get better gas mileage?
A. According to the Federal Trade Commission's consumer information, "Unless your engine is knocking, buying higher octane gasoline is a waste of money. ... In most cases, using a higher octane gasoline than your owner's manual recommends offers absolutely no benefit. It won't make your car perform better, go faster, get better mileage, or run cleaner. Your best bet: Listen to your owner's manual."
Q. The consolidated school OABCIG – what towns are those?
A. It’s the Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove school district.
Q. Where can I get a passport in Cedar Falls?
A. You can apply at the post office at 221 W. Sixth St. in Cedar Falls, or you can come to the Recorder’s Office in the Black Hawk County Courthouse on East Fifth Street in downtown Waterloo. You may also be able to apply online -- check the U.S. Department of State website at https://travel.state.gov for details.
Q. What will Kwik Star charge for delivery after the free initial period? Is there a minimum purchase?
A. Neither Kwik Star nor Eat Street -- the delivery service Kwik Star is using -- have said what the delivery fees will be for the 10 locations in Waterloo and Cedar Falls that recently began delivering. In Wisconsin, where Kwik Trip stores began their Eat Street partnership a few months ago, the delivery fee is based on the distance from the store to your location, according to news reports. As for the minimum purchase, it looks like there isn't one for any of the locations found in the Eat Street app.
Q. What city number do I call to have them pick up the new recycling can?
A. Waterloo Public Works is at 291-4445.
Q. How does a U.S. Army vet go about getting a veterans ID card?
A. According to the Veterans Administration, the easiest way is to apply online at va.gov. You'll need:
- Your Social Security number.
- A copy of your DD214, DD256, DD257, or NGB22.
- A copy of a current and valid government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or state-issued identification card.
- You’ll also need a recent clear digital color photo of yourself from the shoulders up.
Q. Why is there a change of traffic pattern in Cedar Falls on Main Street between Jennings Drive and Orchard Hill Drive, and is the road work completed?
A. The traffic pattern changes are part of the shoulder widening of South Main Street in conjunction with the South Main Street parking lot project, according to city officials. The reason for the traffic pattern switch is to provide adequate space for the contractor's operation to perform the work. The contractor is currently working on the western side of the shoulder improvements and anticipates completion within the next week.
Q. Has Bernie Sanders ever been in the military?
A. No, he hasn't.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
