Q: Where can I send “Morning Joe” a note?
A: Send it care of MSNBC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, N.Y. 10112.
Q: Why do they keep sending people to the computer? Some people don’t have one.
A: We try to provide alternatives for all readers. But there’s no denying the online world has become a huge part of everyday life now. The public library offers computer access and basic computer classes, if you’re interested in trying it out.
Q: I am a widow who is drawing a veteran’s pension. Will I still be able to receive this when I go on Social Security?
A: Yes, but the amount may go down. Here’s what the VA says: “Survivors Pension is a tax-free benefit payable to low-income surviving spouses or children who have not married/remarried since the death of the veteran. Survivors Pension is an income-based program, and any benefit payable is reduced by annual income from other sources, such as Social Security.” We recommend you contact the VA directly to find details.
Q: Which dairy in the United States has the most cows?
A: Most ag sites agree it’s Fair Oaks Farm in Fair Oaks, Ind., with about 30,000 head. The farm bills itself as an agritourism destination, with tours, a restaurant, adventure courses, a playground and other activities as well as a Marriott hotel on site.
Q: I was watching a show where they were loading containers the size of semi-trailers on a ship. How many containers can one ship hold?
A: It depends on the size of the vessel — most cargo ships hold between 5,000 and 7,000 shipping containers, according to the World Shipping Council, and newer ones often hold more.
Q: How tall is Linda Hunt on “NCIS Los Angeles”?
A: Her height is listed as 4 feet 9 inches.
Q: What happened to Diana Macedo on ABC’s “World News Now”?
A: She is off on maternity leave.
Q: On Nov. 27, Chad Dietrick from Lakota, Iowa, was to go on trial for the murder of his girlfriend. Did that trial happen? If so, what was the outcome?
A: The trial has been postponed until March 26.
Q: Regarding the Hallmark Movie and Mysteries running Christmas movies — can you print background information on actresses Tori Anderson and Aimee Teegarden?
A: Anderson, 29, is Canadian, a graduate of York University and got married this year. Teegarden, also 29, is a California native probably best known for playing Julie Taylor on “Friday Night Lights.”
Q: Is there a place locally that accepts donations of artificial Christmas trees?
A: If they are still usable, the local thrift shops accept them for resale.
Q: What is the new place called Just Dough that is going in the former Hy-Vee building by Slumberland?
A: Just Dough launched in the Cedar Falls Scratch Cupcakery location last December. Set to open Dec. 15, Just Dough will have 18 flavors of edible cookie dough: “incredible edible cookie dough, cookie dough cannoli, crazy-good cookies, and morning goodies,” according to a Facebook Post, plus Sidecar Coffee. There are vegan and gluten-free friendly options, too.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.