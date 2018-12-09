Try 1 month for 99¢
Q: Where can I send “Morning Joe” a note?

A: Send it care of MSNBC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, N.Y. 10112.

Q: Why do they keep sending people to the computer? Some people don’t have one.

A: We try to provide alternatives for all readers. But there’s no denying the online world has become a huge part of everyday life now. The public library offers computer access and basic computer classes, if you’re interested in trying it out.

Q: I am a widow who is drawing a veteran’s pension. Will I still be able to receive this when I go on Social Security?

A: Yes, but the amount may go down. Here’s what the VA says: “Survivors Pension is a tax-free benefit payable to low-income surviving spouses or children who have not married/remarried since the death of the veteran. Survivors Pension is an income-based program, and any benefit payable is reduced by annual income from other sources, such as Social Security.” We recommend you contact the VA directly to find details.

Q: Which dairy in the United States has the most cows?

A: Most ag sites agree it’s Fair Oaks Farm in Fair Oaks, Ind., with about 30,000 head. The farm bills itself as an agritourism destination, with tours, a restaurant, adventure courses, a playground and other activities as well as a Marriott hotel on site.

Q: I was watching a show where they were loading containers the size of semi-trailers on a ship. How many containers can one ship hold?

A: It depends on the size of the vessel — most cargo ships hold between 5,000 and 7,000 shipping containers, according to the World Shipping Council, and newer ones often hold more.

Q: How tall is Linda Hunt on “NCIS Los Angeles”?

A: Her height is listed as 4 feet 9 inches.

Q: What happened to Diana Macedo on ABC’s “World News Now”?

A: She is off on maternity leave.

Q: On Nov. 27, Chad Dietrick from Lakota, Iowa, was to go on trial for the murder of his girlfriend. Did that trial happen? If so, what was the outcome?

A: The trial has been postponed until March 26.

Q: Regarding the Hallmark Movie and Mysteries running Christmas movies — can you print background information on actresses Tori Anderson and Aimee Teegarden?

A: Anderson, 29, is Canadian, a graduate of York University and got married this year. Teegarden, also 29, is a California native probably best known for playing Julie Taylor on “Friday Night Lights.”

Q: Is there a place locally that accepts donations of artificial Christmas trees?

A: If they are still usable, the local thrift shops accept them for resale.

Q: What is the new place called Just Dough that is going in the former Hy-Vee building by Slumberland?

A: Just Dough launched in the Cedar Falls Scratch Cupcakery location last December. Set to open Dec. 15, Just Dough will have 18 flavors of edible cookie dough: “incredible edible cookie dough, cookie dough cannoli, crazy-good cookies, and morning goodies,” according to a Facebook Post, plus Sidecar Coffee. There are vegan and gluten-free friendly options, too.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.

