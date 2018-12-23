Q: Does Oelwein have a newspaper?
A: Yes, the Oelwein Daily Register.
Q: What documents do you need to get a passport?
A: According to the U.S. Department of State, you need:
- Filled-out DS-11: Application for a U.S. Passport form.
- Social Security number.
- Proof of citizenship — a previous U.S. passport, an original, valid U.S. birth certificate, a Consular Report of Birth Abroad or Certification of Birth, a Certificate of Naturalization or a Certificate of Citizenship. You also need to bring a photocopy of that proof.
- Current ID — valid driver’s license, learner’s permit, U.S. passport book or passport card, government employee ID, U.S. military or military dependent ID, plus a photocopy of that ID.
- A photo (there are specific requirements).
- And money to pay the fees.
Find more details at https://travel.state.gov or at a passport office at the courthouse or post office.
Q: Why did the Iowa and Iowa State men’s basketball game end in a negative note where the Iowa team walked off the court without shaking hands?
A: On B1 of the Dec. 7 Courier sports section, there is a great story from Don Doxsie of the Quad City Times that captures everything that went on in the game and after. As Doxsie wrote, “The contest was even more contentious than most Cy-Hawk tussles. There were two occasions — one in the first half and one as the game ended — in which players on the two teams had to be separated. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery actually took his players to the locker room rather than engaging in the postgame handshake, indicating that under the circumstances ‘it was the smart thing to do.’ ‘We were ready to shake hands,’ Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. ‘I shook hands with (Kirk) Speraw and the other assistants. We shook hands with who was there.’”
Q: What restaurant or business is going into the former Country Kitchen on University Avenue?
A: The building at 2822 University Ave. in Waterloo is going to be an Indian restaurant, tentatively slated to open in February.
Q: Did the city of Waterloo change the timing of the lights on Fifth Street? Seems they are not synced anymore. If so, why did they change it?
A: Waterloo Traffic Engineer Mohammad Elahi said the city did not change the timing of traffic signals. When there has been an emergency vehicle pre-emption it does take a little time for the signals to fall back in synch. Nevertheless, Elahi said the city will check the Fifth Street sign timings based on the caller’s concern.
Q: Waterloo has a street named Duryea. Does that have to do with the old auto company?
A: Apparently. According to the city Engineering Department, the street was platted in 1903, and a 1910 map shows the Maytag Mason auto manufacturing facility at Duryea and Westfield. It’s assumed the street was named for Charles and Frank Duryea and the Duryea automobile.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
