Q: Is Betty White still on TV? How old is she?
A: White has made several appearances in the last few years, but she’s not on anything regularly now. She’ll turn 97 in January.
Q: Where can I write or call the show “Family Feud”?
A: Send mail to in care of the production company, Fremantle Media, 1745 Broadway, 20th floor, New York, NY 10019.
Q: Is coffee good for awhile after the “best used by” date? If so, how long?
A: Most sources say ground coffee should be all right for about three to five months after the use-by date if it’s been stored in a cupboard or pantry, or about a year if it’s been stored in the freezer. After that, drinking it probably won’t hurt you, but it may taste bad.
Q: Where can I purchase TV Guide?
A: TV Guide is still in production, available at grocery stores or through subscription.
Q: I’ve heard postage stamps are going up the first of the year. Is this true?
A: On Jan. 27, the first-class mail letter rate is increasing from 50 cents to 55 cents.
Q: Were there any Wreaths Across America’s sites in Iowa?
A: Yes, according to the nonprofit’s website: Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel; and Iowa Veterans Home and Cemetery, 1303 Summit St., Marshalltown.
Q: Do you have any information on the former ION TV show “The Listener,” such as the lead character Craig Olejnik and how many years it was on?
A: The show was first produced in Canada and was later picked up by American television; there were five seasons. Olejnik, 39, is a Canadian who now lives in Los Angeles.
Q: Is C-SPAN going to be selling commemorative tapes of President Bush’s funeral?
A: We don’t see that DVDs are available right now, but you can see video of the funeral at www.c-span.org.
Q: When convenience stores say they sell cigarettes at the state minimum: Does the state set a minimum price for selling them?
A: Yes. Minimum prices laws were initially established decades ago to stop predatory business practices and keep large retailers from pricing items below cost to hurt smaller competitors. Today, minimum price laws are also seen as a way to discourage tobacco use.
Q: Has the city of Waterloo ever considered building a walkway over the train tracks on East Fourth Street for safety reasons?
A: It has been discussed in the past dating back more than 20 years, but obviously the city has not moved forward on such a project.
Q: Had Dollar General taken out a building permit for the store they plan to build on Idaho Street?
A: No. As of Dec. 17, 2018, no such permit had been sought.
Q: Is it legal to bury your dog in your own yard?
A: Ordinances may vary from city to city. It is legal to bury dogs, cats or small pets in Waterloo if it is done quickly and does not create a nuisance. The city doesn’t have specific guidelines for the practice but will crack down if a public nuisance occurs.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
