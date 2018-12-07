Q: Was the wildfire in northern California called the Camp Fire caused by a campfire?
A: The fire was named for Camp Creek Road in California’s Butte County, the location where the fire started. The cause is unknown.
Q: Why did The Courier print only the middle section of the paper Sunday?
A: We didn’t. If you received only a part of your paper, please call the Courier customer service at 291-1444.
Q: Are they still going to have a store in Waterloo that sells medical marijuana products on La Porte Road?
A: Yes. It opened on La Porte Road on Dec. 1.
Q: Who would I call at the city to find out where the 1 percent sales tax for street repair is being used?
A: Contact the Waterloo Engineering Department for lists of streets repaired using the local option sales tax. The Courier prints the list of streets each year when council members approve them.
Q: What are post office carriers allowed to accept for a gift for Christmas?
A: All postal employees, including mail carriers, must comply with the “Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch.” Under these federal regulations, carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less (this includes store, restaurant or mall gift cards). However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be used like credit cards (with Visa, MasterCard or American Express logos) must never be accepted in any amount.
Q: Where can I get rid of old Christmas lights that don’t work anymore?
A: Unwanted strings of holiday lights are accepted during the semi-annual Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission drop-off events. Some local scrap metal recyclers accept them. You can recycle them through a mail-in program, such as HolidayLEDs or Christmas Light Source. Some home improvement stores also offer string light recycling during the holiday season.
Q: Is there a site to watch the spaceship go across the country?
A: If the caller is asking about viewing the International Space Station, there is a NASA website — https://spotthestation.nasa.gov/sightings/index.cfm — that lists when and where to look to see the ISS locally.
Q: Did Mike Espy, a candidate for Mississippi Senate, ever serve in the Iowa Legislature, such as secretary of agriculture, in the past?
A: Mike Espy never served in the Iowa Legislature, but he was the U.S. secretary of agriculture during former President Bill Clinton’s administration from 1993 to 1994.
Q: Why didn’t the Courier cover the Gary Dolphin story?
A: Dolphin, the play-by-play broadcaster for the Iowa Hawkeyes, was suspended by Athletic Director Gary Barta on Wednesday, Nov. 28. We had a story in the Thursday, Nov. 29, Courier.
Q: Why did they change the name of McElroy back to Hippodrome?
A: “We’re just trying to bring it back to the old roots. ... We’re not going out to offend anybody. We’re just bringing it back to its historical name,” National Cattle Congress manager Jim Koch told the Courier in August.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
