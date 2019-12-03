Q: What is Bernie Sanders’ full first name?
A: He is Bernard Sanders.
Q: At one time Elijah Cummings owed the government more than $300,000 in back taxes. Were these ever paid?
A: According to The Baltimore Sun, in the mid-1990s the Internal Revenue Service filed court papers declaring Cummings owed more than $30,000 in unpaid federal taxes. He finished paying those taxes in 1999.
Q: You had a question about a shooting at a Target. I don’t remember that. Where was it?
A: It was at the Waterloo Target on Nov. 7, 1994. Albert Chidester Jr. was later convicted of shooting and killing Gary Mast of Evansdale and seriously injuring Michael Goings of Waterloo after a failed shoplifting attempt at the store.
Q: What is the salary of the mayor of Evansdale?
A: The current annual salary is $52,023.77 by ordinance.
Q: Can you check the weather records for Waterloo for the late 1950s or early 1960s? I seem to remember a terrible early November blizzard and cold spell one of those years, too.
A: A suggestion from state climatologist Justin Glisan: “I did a threshold search for Waterloo Municipal Airport between 1955 and 1965 (all Novembers). One date that pops up is 11/20/1964. The high temperature that day was 26 degrees with a low temperature of 5 degrees; wind chills down to -16 degrees. Between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., visibilities were at 1 statute mile with wind speeds between 20 and 25 mph. Between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., visibilities were at 0 statute miles, temperatures in the mid-teens, winds out of the northwest from 35-40 mph and negative wind chills between -3 to -8 degrees. It looks like snow was in the area (one to two inch accumulations in Grundy County), though no discernible snowfall at the airport. An existing snow depth of one inch, which could have been lofted in extremely gusty winds, created the low visibilities.”
Q: What is the background of Trump’s chief of staff Mick Mulvaney?
A: Mulvaney is director of the Office of Management and Budget as well as acting White House chief of staff. He served as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from November 2017 to December 2018. He served in the South Carolina Legislature from 2007 to 2011 in both the House and Senate. He was a U.S. representative from 2011 to 2017. Born in 1967, Mulvaney is a lifelong Carolinas resident. He attended Georgetown University, and received his law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He and his wife, Pam, were married in 1998 and are parents of triplets: James, Caroline, and Finnegan.
Q: With the new yard waste/recycling/garbage pickup containers: If we only want a garbage container will we still be charged $5 a month anyway?
A: Yes. There is a $5 monthly fee paid by all garbage customers to cover the cost of the drop-off recycling sites. An additional $4 monthly fee is charged for those who choose to participate in curbside yard waste and recycling collection.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
