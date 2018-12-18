Q: What happened to Rachael Peart on KWWL?
A: She’s now working for WVEC in Norfolk, Va.
Q: What were Jim Crow laws or restrictions?
A: The term “Jim Crow” refers to the laws that enforced racial segregation and oppression after the Civil War until the civil rights movement in the 1950s and ’60s; the laws affected schools, jobs, hospitals, public transport, sports teams, restaurants, businesses, the military — nearly every aspect of life. Jim Crow was the name of an old minstrel character and came to be an insulting term for African-Americans.
Q: Can you re-run the Call the Courier answer regarding the “best to use” dates for food?
A: According to Consumer Reports, “With the exception of baby formula, there are no federal regulations on date labeling. Often the ‘best if used by,’ ‘sell by’ and ‘use by’ designations are just manufacturers’ best guesses about how long their food will taste its freshest. ... As a general rule of thumb, most canned foods (for example, canned tuna, soups and vegetables) can be stored for two to five years, and high-acid foods (canned juices, tomatoes, pickles) can be stored for a year up to 18 months, according to the USDA: Watch out for dents and bulges in cans, though. That might be a sign it’s time to toss those products. ... While nonperishable items like grains and dried and canned goods can still be used well past their label dates, meat, dairy and eggs are a different story. Although there are still no federally regulated expiration dates on those items, they obviously have shorter shelf lives.”
Q: Are the kids that played on “Father Knows Best” and “Dennis the Menace” still living?
A: Yes — Billy Gray, Lauren Chapin and Elinor Donahue from “Father Knows Best” and Jay North, who played Dennis, are all alive.
Q: When is the antique show at the UNI-Dome in March?
A: It’s actually set for April 12-14 at the Five Sullivan Brothers Center in Waterloo because of a scheduling conflict with the Dome, according to organizers.
Q: Are crows migrating through Waterloo right now?
A: An answer from Joel Haack with the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society: “According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, crows migrate south from regions that have an average minimum of 0 degrees F. I suspect that we’re seeing many crows now because they are feeding in the day and there are no leaves hiding them. The Christmas Bird Count in Black Hawk County, where all the birds that volunteers can find are counted, has listed 7,360 and 4,978 crows in Decembers of the past two years, making crows the most common bird in the county.”
Q: When will the 2019 U.S. income tax form 1040 be available to the public?
A: The Internal Revenue Service has released a prototype of the new “postcard-size” Form 1040 for the 2018 income tax year, which most Americans will file by April 15, 2019. When the actual forms will be available for use has not been announced. The prototype can be viewed at IRS.gov.
