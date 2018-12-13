Q: Who do we contact for the Diana’s Angel Project in order to donate a wedding gown?
A: The group has not specified it is taking donated wedding gowns, and in fact, many sewers tell us working with wedding dress fabrics is generally tougher than other types of material. However, many people who have read the angel gown story tell us they want to know if a seamstress is willing to take up the cause; if that’s you, please call in and let us know and we’ll print that information in this column.
Q: Is British actor Geoffrey Hughes still alive?
A: No, he died in 2012, age 68.
Q: Is it more efficient to use the new energy light bulbs than a regular bulb?
A: Yes, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, energy-efficient bulbs use anywhere from 25 to 80 percent less electricity than the traditional incandescents.
Q: Why doesn’t The Courier publish News of the Weird anymore?
A: Good idea! We’ll look at putting it back in our column rotation.
Q: If I have a passport do I need the new type of driver’s license to travel?
A: You should be OK with the passport. Here’s what the Department of Homeland Security says: “Starting Oct. 1, 2020, every state and territory resident will need to present a REAL ID compliant license/ID, or another acceptable form of identification, for accessing federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and boarding commercial aircraft. This is what we call ‘card-based’ enforcement. The card, itself, must be REAL ID compliant unless the resident is using an alternative acceptable document such as a passport.”
Q: When is the new Fareway in Cedar Falls opening?
A: The new Fareway is set to open Jan. 16.
Q: Are Connie Francis and Harry Belafonte still alive?
A: Yes. Francis is now 80, and Belafonte is 91.
Q: Is the “Little Women of Atlanta” coming back on again?
A: “Little Women ATL” was supposed to return this fall, but there’s no date set for new episodes, as far as we can tell.
Q: What is the denomination of the Candeo Church?
A: It’s Southern Baptist.
Q: Why are they flying the flag at half mast for George Bush, our 41st president, for only 30 days instead of 41 days?
A: That’s the standard length of time. According to the VA, “The flag should fly at half-staff for 30 days at all federal buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and its territories and possessions after the death of the president or a former president.” It doesn’t vary according to which number the president was.
Q: Is Sally Fields still alive? If so, how old is she and what is she doing now?
A: Field is now 72. We’re a little surprised you missed her on her recent round of talk shows; this fall she released a memoir, “In Pieces,” that has received a lot of attention. She is still a working actress; she’s been on the Netflix miniseries “Maniac” this year.
Q: How much sooner does the sun come up in Dubuque than Waterloo?.
A: It’s between six and seven minutes.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
