Q: I got a card from John Delaney with a picture of him, his wife and four daughters. How old are they?
A: They are ages 24, 20, 17 and 10.
Q: Does the police department still have Rambo?
A: Yes. The Waterloo Police Department still has Rambo, the white Jeep equipped with automated traffic enforcement cameras that can be parked in different areas around town.
Q: Who is the man who sang “These are my people” on the VW Atlas commercial? Was it Johnny Cash?
A: You’ve got a good ear – it is Cash singing, according to the VW website.
Q: Do the people who do the recycling now in Waterloo take the material to the Cedar Falls recycling station? If not, where does it go?
A: Yes. Republic Services has a transfer station in northern Cedar Falls but ultimately takes the material to its processing facility in Cedar Rapids.
Q: What is “paid administrative leave”?
A: It is a term meaning an employee is still being paid and receiving benefits but is not on the clock. There are many reasons this can occur, but we suspect the caller may be referencing a situation where an employee is accused of misconduct and is placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: Can Janesville do away with the police chief and rely on Black Hawk County for law enforcement?
A: Iowa laws allow cities to contract with other law enforcement agencies for police protection. Cities usually are required to pay the other agency providing the service. Janesville might have issues using the sheriff because its jurisdiction is divided between Black Hawk and Bremer counties.
Q: Who won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election?
A: Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by about 3 million votes. According to the independent, nonpartisan Cook Political Report, Clinton’s final tally came in at 65,844,610, compared with Donald Trump’s 62,979,636, a difference of 2,864,974. The total number of votes for other candidates was 7,804,213.
Q: I have lived on Dundee Avenue for 20 years. But new signs on University are calling it Dundee Road. Is that a mistake, or have they changed the name?
A: It should be avenue. The city of Waterloo was aware of the signage error and is in the process of having it corrected.
Q: What does FCS mean in connection with UNI football? What about the one for the U of Iowa?
A: FCS is the abbreviation for Football Championship Subdivision, whereas FBS, the division Iowa and Iowa State play football in, stands for Football Bowl Subdivision.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.