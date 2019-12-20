Q. Many banks have done away with their coin counters. Where can we take these?
A. We know Veridian Community Credit Union has them for members, and most Walmarts have the CoinStar machines you can use.
Q. There’s an actor, Craig Olejnik, on “The Listener,” on ION television. What can you tell me about him? Is that series still in production?
A. Olejnik, 40, is a native of Canada and is probably best known for his “Listener” role. He was married earlier this year. The series was in production from 2009-14.
Q. How old is Tom Steyer, who is running for president?
A. He is 62.
Q. Will I have to have a REAL ID to vote next year?
A. No. According to the Iowa Secretary of State website, any valid Iowa driver’s license will be all right, as well as an Iowa non-operator’s ID, military ID, U.S. passport, tribal ID, veteran’s ID or voter ID card.
Q. There’s a new TJ Maxx and Home Goods commercial with a fellow in a red coat leading people into a store. Who is that actor? Do you have any information on him?
A. That’s actor Zachary Levi, 39. He has a long list of credits, including roles on “Chuck,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and in “Shazam,” as well as voice work on “Tangled” and “Lego Jurassic World.”
Q. What is the real name of Stefano on “Days of Our Lives”?
A. He is played by actor Joseph Mascolo.
Q. The “Blue Bloods” producer recently died. Will the show continue?
A. Yes, according to CBS.
Q. My girlfriend told me I gaslighted her. What does that even mean?
A. An explanation from an NBC News report: “Psychologists use the term ‘gaslighting’ to refer to a specific type of manipulation where the manipulator is trying to get someone else (or a group of people) to question their own reality, memory or perceptions. And it’s always a serious problem, according to psychologists.” The term stemmed from the 1944, “Gaslight.” where a husband manipulates his wife to make her think she’s actually losing her sense of reality so he can commit her to a mental institution and steal her inheritance.
Q. When is the Nashville NASCAR banquet?
A. The Champion’s Week events were Dec. 3-5.in Nashville.
Q. What work is going on at the Five Sullivan Brothers Center?
A. Contractors are replacing the lintels over the doorways and installing a grease interceptor as part of the kitchen plumbing. More information can be found in a Nov. 21, 2019, article the Courier published about the work.
A question in the Dec. 18 paper asked about a really tall staffer on KWWL. Readers had a couple of good suggestions:
- Anthony Baglione, the newest (and tallest) regular member of the weather team at 6 foot 5 inches, he’s coming from Iowa State University and has only been on air a time or two so far.
- Don Ross, a former East High School basketball star who was at the station in the late 1960s or early '70s.
