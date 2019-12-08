Q: Regarding a recent Call the Courier question: What is the exact law that states President Trump must disclose his tax return?
A: While there is no law requiring presidents to publicly release tax returns, federal law of IRS Code section 6103(f) does require the president’s (or anyone else’s) tax returns to be given to Congress if requested. Congress has requested, the president has refused, and that matter is in the courts. Candidates are not legally required to make returns public, but Trump was the first major party nominee since 1976 not to do so. Several states are now considering laws requiring candidates to disclose their tax returns to get on the ballot. California has passed such a law, which is being challenged in court.
Q: Why does the news media and The Courier only say there have been impeachment of two presidents, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, when Andrew Johnson also was impeached?
A: Actually, only Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached. Richard Nixon was on the brink of impeachment in 1974 when he resigned. Anyway, we’re not sure what media you’re referring to, but every article we found that mentioned the history of impeachment had the numbers correct. In the Nov. 13 Courier, for instance, an A4 article headlined “Hearings become public” stated: “The country has been here just three times before ...,” in this case referring to impeachment inquiries. We have seen numerous similar descriptions on television.
Q: What is the reason “Days of Our Lives” going off the air?
A: So far, at least, it’s not going off the air. Production has been put on hiatus, but it seems there are enough episodes shot to keep airing for a few months. It was shown in the early morning hours because of the impeachment hearings.
Q: What year did the movie “Windtalkers,” the World War II movie about the Navajo code talkers, come out?
A: It was in 2002.
Q: Where can we send a letter to Eric Branstad, senior Iowa adviser for the Trump re-election campaign?
A: Send him mail in care of Mercury Iowa, 1 S.W. 51st St., Des Moines IA 50312.
Q: I get a few letters from the National Shrine of St. Jude Claretian Missionaries in Chicago and noticed there are different numbers on it. How many different areas are there to send money to the Shrine of St. Jude?
A: According to the National Shrine website: “The National Shrine of St. Jude is located at 3200 E. 91st St. in the South Chicago neighborhood of Chicago. The St. Jude League business offices are located at 205 W. Monroe St. in downtown Chicago. ... Founded in 1929 by the Claretian Missionaries, the National Shrine of St. Jude and the St. Jude League bring together hundreds of thousands of devotees in a community of prayer and hope. The faithful around the world send the Claretians their special intentions and stories of hope. They also flock to Solemn Novenas to St. Jude, which take place five times each year at the National Shrine of St. Jude.”
