Q: Why did a peaceful standoff in Waterloo make front-page news, while a murder in Cedar Falls the same day wasn’t even mentioned?
A: Not sure what you were reading. Both stories ran on page 1 of the Thursday, Dec. 5, Courier.
Q: What happened to Otis on “Chicago Fire”? Did he die? Why?
A: The character died of injuries suffered fighting a factory fire. Actor Yuri Sardarov, who played him, said in a Chicago Tribune interview that show-runners told him at the beginning of the season they thought that’s where the story should go.
Q: Were there any actors who were in “The Green Mile,” “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Saving Private Ryan”?
A: We don’t see any of the main actors who were in all three. Tom Hanks and Barry Peppper were in both “Green Mile” and “Saving Private Ryan.” Jeffrey DeMunn was in both “Green Mile” and “Shawshank Redemption.”
Q: Does any state besides Iowa have daylight saving time?
A: Almost every state does. According to a recent USA Today report, the only states and territories that don’t are “the states of Arizona (except the Navajo Nation) or Hawaii or the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.” Some states have introduced legislation to change that, but nothing is permanent yet.
Q: What happened to KWWL’s Cory Hanna?
A: She is now living and working in Chicago.
Q: Does Amanda Gilbert still work at KWWL? If not, where did she go?
A: She has recently started a job with Fox23 News in Tulsa, Okla.
Q: At (Nov. 18’s) Waterloo City Council meeting, they talked about filling at the old greyhound park. Who approved that filling? Was it the DNR? When was it approved?
A: Placement of fill in an amount greater than 25 cubic yards in the city of Waterloo can be administratively approved by staff when part of an approved development plan. It must be approved as a special permit by the Board of Adjustment after review by the Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission if not part of an approved development plan. Fill for the former greyhound park site was approved by special permit by the Board of Adjustment on Oct. 29, said City Planner Aric Schroeder. The fill does not require approval of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, as the activity complies with the city regulations, including floodplain regulations. If the caller is referring to the area to the north where Warren Transport is proposing to build a new facility, this filling was administratively approved as part of the approved development plan for the area.
Q: Can I return my new recycling can? I don’t have any room for it.
A: Yes. Call the Waterloo Sanitation Department at 291-4445 if you want to make any changes.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
