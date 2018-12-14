Q: Deceased President Bush made an appearance at West and Columbus high schools years ago before he was president. What was the date?
A: George H.W. Bush attended an “Ask George Bush” meeting at Columbus High School earlier in the day Oct. 6, 1987, and then joined members of the West High School’s girls’ and boys’ cross country team for a late afternoon jog around the West High track.
Q: What is the new place called Just Dough that is going in the former Hy-Vee building by Slumberland?
A: Just Dough launched in the Cedar Falls Scratch Cupcakery location last December. Set to open Dec. 15, Just Dough will have 18 flavors of edible cookie dough: “incredible edible cookie dough, cookie dough cannoli, crazy-good cookies, and morning goodies,” according to a Facebook post, plus Sidecar Coffee. There are vegan and gluten-free friendly options too.
Q: Is the farm bill bailout $12 or $16 billion? How much does the farm bill cost taxpayers?
A: The Trump administration estimates it will eventually spend $12 billion on the bailout to help farmers cope with retaliatory tariffs foreign countries have imposed on their products. The Congressional Budget Office projected the total cost of the 2014 farm bill would be $489 billion over 5 years (2014-2018). The CBO estimates total farm bill spending from 2018 to 2028 would be $867 billion under the current proposal in Congress, which is expected to become law. All these costs are paid by the taxpayers.
Q: What happened to Marci Miller who played Abigail on “Days of Our Lives”?
A: The actress has left the show, saying in interviews she’s just ready to try other projects and other roles.
Q: Did Bob Crane of “Hogan Heroes” actually play the drums?
A: He did — he learned to play as a child, according to old interviews.
Q: At George Bush’s funeral did Hillary Clinton ever shake hands with Melania Trump?
A: The Hill reported Melania Trump shook hands with former President Clinton and appeared to wave to former first lady Hillary Clinton.
Q: Where can we donate a deer hide in Black Hawk County?
A: The Waterloo Elks Lodge, 407 E. Park Ave., accepts deer hides to support veterans. They can be dropped off at the rear of the building to the left of the sign saying “Deer Hides for Veterans.” The hides are sent to a tannery and the leather is used for projects at the Iowa Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown and other locations. Iowa Elks Clubs were second in the nation for deer hide collections last year in the program, which is run nationwide.
Q: When is Canadian National Railroad going to fix the potholes in the railroad crossing at Osage and Dubuque roads heading towards the Maywood addition?
A: The railroad was planning to replace the panels the week of Dec. 10.
Q: Who owns the old Walnut Street Baptist Church building?
A: The building at 415 Walnut St., Waterloo, is owned by Old Grove Investments, a limited liability corporation headed by Michael Klemme of Le Mars.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.