Here are a few of the more interesting or talked-about questions from 2018.
Q: Last week on KWWL there was a segment about a man who trained squirrels to chase away crows. Can you find contact information to reach him?
A: According to the station news director, “The gentleman KWWL interviewed said, ‘I suggest that everybody get a pack of squirrels and train them and they will take care of the crows and you won’t have a crow problem.’ To our knowledge, there are no trained crow-chasing squirrels.”
Q: Which is older, Cedar Falls or Waterloo?
A: They’re pretty much the same age. The first permanent residents of Cedar Falls — then called Sturgis Falls — were William Sturgis and his brother-in-law, Erasmus Adams in 1845. Waterloo, originally known as Prairie Rapids Crossing, was first settled in 1845 by George and Mary Melrose Hanna and their children.
Q: If I accidentally drop my car keys in the recycling bin is there a way they could ever be retrieved?
A: It would be like finding a needle in a hay stack if the materials are hauled to the recycling center. If something like that happened you could attempt to call Cedar Valley Recycling at (319) 888-4272 immediately.
Q: Why are the deer crossings on Rainbow Drive only in the 2500 and 2600 blocks? They cross all along Rainbow.
A: Why are they committing these mis-deer-meanors, you might wonder? “Deer can’t read signs — drivers can,” the Iowa Department of Transportation posted last October on their Facebook page. “It’s for drivers to be alert that deer have been in the area in the past.” Perhaps it’s best to think of deer crossing signs as a reminder that deer may be nearby, not as a specific marker of the location that deer always use to cross the road.
Q: Why doesn’t The Courier print President Trump’s tweets so we get an exact picture of what he’s saying instead of second hand information?
A: We have neither the space nor inclination. We also don’t print Bernie Sanders’ tweets, or Hillary Clinton’s or Elizabeth Warren’s. You can follow any of the above on Twitter if you wish to read every tweet they send.
Q: If a jackpot prize is not claimed, what happens to the unclaimed money?
A: According to the Iowa Lottery, “Unclaimed Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America and Lucky for Life jackpots go back to the states in the proportion of sales for that draw. Unclaimed prizes, other than the jackpot, go into prize pools for future games, so players in Iowa have another chance at the cash.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
