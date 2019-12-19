Q: What is the name and address for the Minnesota governor?
A: Write to Gov. Tim Walz at the Office of the Governor, 130 State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55155.
Q: In the general election for mayor and council in Cedar Falls, what percentage of eligible voters actually voted? How about in the run-off?
A: A total of 4,458 people voted in the Dec. 3 runoff election, according to the Black Hawk County election office, or 14.84% of those registered. That compared with 9,501 in the Nov. 5 general election, a 29.42% turnout.
Q: What would it cost to take all of the left-turn lane signals in Waterloo and change them to flashing yellow instead of being red? Oftentimes you sit in the left-turn lane with a red light when the oncoming signals are green but there’s no traffic coming at you.
A: The Waterloo Traffic Operations Department didn’t have a cost calculated for such changes, but said it is actually working to convert most of the left-turn lanes to be phased as protected only because those are a lot safer. A protected left-turn phase has eliminated a large number severe crashes at those intersections, said Traffic Engineer Mohammad Elahi. A flashing yellow arrow does not just work during off peak and non-busy hours. It operates during busy times as well. The risk of crashes increases when there are a lot of cars going straight through in the opposite direction of the left turners. If the department is made aware of a particular intersection that has excessive delay problems it could tweak the timings to make it more efficient.
Q: Downtown between the Fifth and Sixth Street bridge on the west side, there is landscaping the city had done along the river that has eroded badly. Are there plans to repair this?
Q: Assuming the caller is asking about the grass along the river between Fifth and Sixth streets, the work is currently under design and should be constructed in 2020, according to the Waterloo Engineering Department.
Q: Wasn’t West Fourth south of Highway 20 and Shaulis Road supposed to be resurfaced this last summer?
A: No. There were no plans last summer to resurface West Fourth Street south of Highway 20.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: You had an obituary for Robert Griffin – was he a lawyer here formerly?
A: He was.
Q: Is there still the big light display near Vinton?
A: The display is still there at the Kersten farm northwest of town, although owner Heidi Kersten said in interviews last year she’s had to scale it back somewhat.
Q: What is the average age of the Republican senators?
A: It’s between 61 and 62. It’s an old Senate on both sides of aisle, according to the Congressional Research Service: “The average age … of senators, 61.8 years, is among the oldest in U.S. history.”
Q: Where can we make contributions for Koats 4 Kids?
A: Donations are accepted all year. They can be sent to: Waterloo Community Foundation – Koats 4 Kids Project, P.O. Box 1253, Waterloo, IA 50704.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.