Q: What are the phone numbers and addresses for the local Aldi’s stores?
A: The local stores are at 6322 University Ave. in Cedar Falls and 1918 Schukei Road in Waterloo. According to the Aldi corporate website, “At Aldi, we care about passing savings on to our customers through our streamlined staffing model. To support this, we do not have staff to answer store telephones. We typically have three to five employees in a store at any given time, and their focus is on serving customers.”
Q: There used to be a show called “Snake Island.” Will it be back?
A: We don’t see any announcements for a new season of the show.
Q: How many baseballs are prepared for each Major League game? How many footballs for an NFL game, and how many basketballs for an NBA game?
A: Between eight and 10 dozen baseballs are used during each Major League game, according to the information we found. According to the NFL, two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, both teams are required to bring 24 footballs (12 primary and 12 back-up) to the officials’ locker room for inspection. In the NBA, at the beginning of a season, every team is sent 72 official game balls, according to the league. Before each game, three are brought to the referees’ locker room to be inspected.
Q: Can Trump be impeached without the agreement of the Republican Senate?
A: He can be impeached by the House, but that just means he has been accused of high crimes and misdemeanors. The Senate would then hold a trial and vote on each article of article of impeachment. A two-thirds vote is required to convict, and conviction on any article of impeachment means immediate removal from office.
Q: Did Lauren Moss quit the weekend news on KWWL?
A: Moss is now an anchor at WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Ind.
Q: Lady Antebellum was on the recent Dolly Parton at the Grand Ole Opry special. They had only three members — don’t they usually have four?
A: No, as far as we can tell, they have always been a trio.
Q: What’s the large building being constructed on Bluegrass Circle in Cedar Falls?
A: A four-story, 79-unit apartment building is under construction at 825 Bluegrass Circle, said Amanda Huisman, a spokeswoman for the city. Thirty-three of the units will be studios and 46 will be two-bedroom apartments. For additional information, call Cedar Falls Planning & Community Services at 273-8600.
Q: Where can Christmas lights be recycled locally?
A: The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission’s website at www.wastetrac.org lists ways to recycle many items in its FAQ section. It notes Christmas lights are accepted at the commission’s twice-a-year drop-off events, are accepted at most local scrap metal recyclers and some local home improvements stores. We don’t have an exhaustive list of which retailers and scrap metal dealers take those lights, so you might want to call ahead and ask about policies.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
