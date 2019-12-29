Q: Where are there other new Fleet Farm Stores?
A: According to the company website, “The Fleet Farm story continued in 2019, with the addition of four new stores and one major store remodel. … New stores opened in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids, Iowa; West Bend, Wisconsin; and St. Cloud/Waite Park-area, Minnesota store (major remodel).”
Q: What does KJV mean in relation to a Bible quote?
A: It stands for King James Version — the English translation of the Bible done in the early 1600s under the sponsorship of King James I of England.
Q: I was told I had to have a smartphone to order from Kwik Star. But can I use my computer instead?
A: Yes, you can use a computer to order from Eat Street, the delivery company that takes orders from Kwik Star convenience stores. Just visit eatstreet.com.
Q: There’s a Hallmark movie, “The Christmas Card,” that’s supposedly based in Nevada City, Calif. When was that town incorporated? Why was it called that when it’s in California? What is its history?
A: According to the city website, “For thousands of years Nevada City and its environs were inhabited by the indigenous Nisenan. It was first settled by outside influences from the Gold Rush in 1849. At times it was referred to as ‘Nevada’ and at others as ‘Nevada City.’ Eventually the word ‘city’ was permanently added to avoid confusion with her neighbor, the state of Nevada.” Nevada is Spanish for “snow-covered,” a reference to the snow-topped mountains in the area.
Q: What is an address to write to the Screaming Orphans and Gaelic Storm?
A: For the Screaming Orphans, send email through the band’s website at https://screamingorphans.com. For Gaelic Storm, Send mail in care of their management at ROAR, 1400 18th Ave. South, Nashville, TN 37212, or send email through the website at www.gaelicstorm.
Q: You answered a question about how many baseballs, footballs and basketballs are used. Why didn’t you include hockey pucks? It’s scandalous!
A: We don’t think that rises quite to the level of a scandal. We didn’t address hockey pucks because the caller didn’t ask about them. According to the NHL, about a dozen pucks are usually used in a hockey game.
Q: Why did Sam Barrett leave the sanitation department?
A: The Waterloo sanitation operations supervisor resigned his post to take a different job with another employer.
Q: Thank you for the Hanukkah story in the Dec. 23 paper. What can you tell us about the author of that piece?
A: iGeneration Youth is a website written by teenage journalists.
