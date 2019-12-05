Q: Rumors are that a petition was sent to the state auditor’s office requesting a re-audit of a number of funds in Waterloo city government. There hasn’t been anything in the paper noting this. Is this true the state accepted the petition and there will be a re-audit?
A: The Courier published an article April 21, 2019, noting 148 residents had asked the Iowa State Auditor’s to look at issues related to the city of Waterloo’s various funds. The state auditor’s office said the partial re-audit will be conducted in April 2020.
Q: Why is Highway 20 from Waterloo to Elk Run Heights being replaced? Wasn’t this done just a few years ago?
A: U.S. Highway 20 is not being replaced in that area. Traffic control is in place starting in Evansdale in relation to the U.S. Highway 20 reconstruction in Waterloo from the Cedar River to Iowa Highway 21.
Q: If Grow Cedar Valley is partially funded by taxpayer money, why aren’t they required to post the salaries of their staff?
A: Just because an entity receives some public funding does not mean its entire operation’s books are open for public scrutiny. The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in Gannon v. Board of Regents that “(a) government body may not outsource one or more of its functions to a private corporation and thereby secret its doings from the public.” The question in the case of Grow Cedar Valley is whether the services provided by the nonprofit actually are outsourced functions of the city government or purchased service. We are not aware of a court addressing that question. For the record, the salaries of directors, officers and key employees of nonprofit organizations such as Grow Cedar Valley are required to be reported on Forms 990 filed with the Internal Revenue Services and are considered public records.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: For rental properties is it by law smoke alarms have to be battery or electrically operated or both?
A: In Waterloo, the housing code allows existing units to be battery powered but they should be dual sensor. Electrically interconnected detectors are only required in new construction or when alterations, additions and repairs are done. Some new technology wireless alarms that communicate through a host device may also satisfy code requirements.
Q: This is Dec. 3. Normally oak tree leaves are off the trees and on the ground by now, but not this year. What is the explanation for that?
A: According to Black Hawk County Extension, “Twelve different species of oaks are native to Iowa, and it seems they all have different schedules for dropping their leaves even into late winter. Reasons for delays include changes in amount of moisture, food and pruning to the tree. To learn more contact your local Iowa State University Extension & Outreach office located in every county.”
Update
A question in the Dec. 3 paper asked about a November blizzard in the 1950s or early 1960s. We found one from 1964, but one reader suggested the caller was probably thinking of a terrible snowstorm in 1959.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.