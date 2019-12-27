Q: How much does Cedar Falls pay to surrounding communities for help with fire coverage?
A: There are 28E agreements between the surrounding cities which set forth an agreement for assisting each other in either fire or police activities. None of the communities charge each other for assisting, said Amanda Huisman, city of Cedar Falls spokeswoman. There are two townships that do pay Cedar Falls for their fire service as the townships are not in the city limits but do rely upon the city for their fire service.
Q: Trump wasn’t impeached. How dare you print that? It’s a disgrace to the state of Iowa.
A: Apparently the caller does not understand the impeachment process. President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Dec. 18 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for pressuring the president of Ukraine to look for damaging information on Trump’s political rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and refusing to cooperate with the subsequent investigation. That means the House has charged the president with committing “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The Senate will now decide whether Trump is guilty. If found guilty, which is extremely unlikely in the majority-Republican Senate, where many members have already indicated they will vote to acquit, Trump would be removed from office.
Q: At the Dec. 9 Waterloo City Council meeting, two blighted properties were discussed. How long has the city owned 811 Williston and 1100 Grant?
A: The city of Waterloo took title to 811 Williston Ave. on Feb. 15, 2018, and gained title to 1100 Grant Ave. on Sept. 15, 2016, according to documents filed in the Black Hawk County Recorder’s Office.
Q: What is the status of the future grocery store in Jesup?
A: The Jesup Economic Development Foundation is talking to a potential store operator, which is looking at information from a feasibility study that was conducted. City Councilman Todd Rohlfsen said it may be awhile before they learn anything from the potential operator.
Q: Some time ago the city stated there was nothing wrong with the brick veneer on the parking building at Fifth and Commercial. Now there’s an orange fence around that part of the building. Are they fixing it now?
A: The bricks near the fenced area are in need of repair. City staff is working to get a repair contract in place, said Waterloo Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. For the record, the city did not say there was nothing wrong with the bricks last year. The city noted the bricks were not “falling off” the building at the time but engineers were examining the structure for possible repairs.
Q: Where online can we find the Waterloo recycling schedule? Is it weekly or every other week?
A: The Waterloo recycling program has twice monthly collection. The schedule and full information about the program is available through a link on the front page of the city’s website, www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com.
Q: If Trump is impeached but not removed from office, can he still serve a second term?
A: Yes, if he wins re-election.
