Q: What happened to the “Harry Connick Jr. Show”?
A: The show has been canceled.
Q: What is the background of Taylor Vessel of KWWL? Did he act in college?
A: According to his KWWL bio, “I was born and raised in a small town in southern Illinois, eventually moving to Chicago to study biology at the University of Illinois Chicago. After a major life change, I moved back to southern Illinois to spend 3 years working for a local manufacturer. It was hard work that taught me what it meant to commit to a job. That commitment would take me Southern Illinois University where I studied journalism and video production. It was a dream I had when I was 6 to be a news reporter, and I finally achieved that while in college at WSIU Public Television. I would also work at multiple coffee shops, the local ABC affiliate and help lead the student news team while attending classes full time.”
Q: What has happened to Patch on “Days of Our Lives”?
A: Actor Stephen Nichols has left the role for now, apparently unhappy with a big pay cut and the lack of screen time. He’s open to returning, though. He said in an Instagram post, “And I know that there are still years of Steve and Kayla’s story left to be told. I hope we get to tell that story. Your unwavering support tells me you hope that too.”
Q: Where are the Sears and Kmarts located in Iowa that are still open?
A: Sears has stores in Atlantic, Burlington, Carroll, Clarinda, Clinton, Dubuque, Fairfield, Fort Dodge, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Marshalltown, Mason City, Oskaloosa, Sioux City, Spencer and Waukee. There are Kmarts in Algona, Charles City, Cherokee, Council Bluffs and Webster City, according to the company website.
Q: In IPERS, what percent of wages do employees pay, and what percentage does the employer pay?
A: It depends on what the job is. According to the IPERS website, “Employees and their employers contribute to IPERS a set percentage of employees’ wages. Benefits are funded entirely by contributions plus investment income.”
The rates: Regular membership group: member share, 6.29 percent, and employer share, 9.44 percent; sheriffs and deputies, member share, 9.76 percent, and employer share, 9.76 percent; and protection occupations, member share, 6.81 percent, and employer share, 10.21 percent.
Q: I have some home movies on VHS tape. How can I preserve them?
A: Store them in a cool, dry, dark place, and keep them away from sunlight and heat. There are companies you can pay to transfer the movies to DVD. The Waterloo Public Library also has a do-it-yourself VHS to DVD transfer station in its makerspace area, The Hive. Check www.waterloopubliclibrary.org/thehive for details.
Q: What does the law in Iowa say about telemarketers calling before 8 a.m.?
A: Telemarketers aren’t supposed to call earlier than 8 a.m. or later than 9 p.m.
Q: Where can I buy a used Porta Potty for display purposes? It does not need to be in working order.
A: We found some for sale on eBay. You could also use a search engine or Yellow Pages to find local portable toilet rental companies to contact about buying their used equipment.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
