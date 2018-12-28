Q: Why have the people in Traer had their Social Security office changed from Marshalltown to Waterloo?
A: “After careful review, we determined that realigning the service area provided flexibility to better manage and process workloads, and will allow us to give more balanced service to our customers,” said a statement from the Social Security Administration Regional Public Affairs Office. “We made these changes after careful consideration, and with the least amount of customer service impact in mind. “Most Social Security services do not require a visit to an office. Many services are conveniently available by dialing toll-free (800) 772-1213. Social Security also has robust online tools to help the public navigate benefits and gather information. People age 18 and older may sign up for a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. With a my Social Security account, Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients can access their benefit verification letter (which serves as proof of income), payment history and earnings record instantly. The my Social Security portal also includes links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.” The hours of service in the Waterloo Social Security office, 3121 Greyhound Drive, Suite 1, are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.”
Q: Where is Jessica Hartman from KWWL now?
A: She’s living and working in Pueblo, Colo., now, according to her social media.
Q: With all the concern of the 2016 possible Russian election meddling: How many times has the U.S. ever interfered in elections of government officials in other countries throughout the history of record keeping?
A: Per the L.A: Times: “The U.S. has a long history of attempting to influence presidential elections in other countries – it’s done so as many as 81 times between 1946 and 2000, according to a database amassed by political scientist Dov Levin of Carnegie Mellon University. That number doesn’t include military coups and regime change efforts following the election of candidates the U.S. didn’t like, notably those in Iran, Guatemala and Chile. Nor does it include general assistance with the electoral process, such as election monitoring.”
Q: Can President Trump really just fire the head of the Federal Reserve because he doesn’t like what he hears?
A: Under the Federal Reserve Act, the only way Trump could remove Jerome Powell is “for cause.”
Follow Up
We previously asked in this column if anyone was willing to sew angel gowns out of wedding dresses, because plenty were willing to donate dresses in the Cedar Valley — and a woman named Julie in Cedar Falls called to say she is taking up the cause. She plans to work with Covenant to find out the types of dresses needed, but is willing to take all kinds of wedding dresses to make into angel gowns for stillborn babies. “I’m sure at least parts of most dresses can be used,” she told us. Those interested in donating a wedding dress may call Julie at 505-0095 for more information.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.