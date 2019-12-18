Q: Some people have Black Hawk County plates who haven’t lived here in years. Why don’t they have to switch? Why is that allowed?
A: If a resident is from Black Hawk County, they are issued Black Hawk County plates. If the person moves to another county in the state, the plates are still valid. If the person wants plates for the county they moved to, they need to turn in the Black Hawk County plates and pay a $5 charge to get a new set of plates from that county, but they are not required to do so.
Q: I just received a speeding ticket in the mail that said I was doing 65 in a 55-mph zone at marker 229 on U.S. Highway 20 on Nov. 10. The photo doesn’t show any traffic cones. What day did they open up Highway 20 to regular speed limits again?
A: The traffic was not returned to normal traffic speeds until Nov. 20, per the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Q: KWWL used to have a really tall guy on — 6’8” or 6’ 9.” Is he still there?
A: The folks at KWWL say you have them stumped. The tallest on-air person is weekend sports anchor Mark Woodley, but although more than 6 feet tall, he doesn’t hit the 6’ 8” mark.
Q: If I do not have a passport, what other documents do I need to get the star on my driver’s license?
A: According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, “You need one document that proves your identity and date of birth (typically a certified birth certificate or passport), a document that proves your Social Security number (typically a Social Security card or W-2 form) or immigration number for persons authorized to be present in the United States but not issued a Social Security number, and two documents that reflect the Iowa address where you live (like utility bills, insurance cards, etc).”
Q: I heard there was a stabbing at VooDoo Lounge in Cedar Falls on Dec. 14. Why wasn’t that reported?
A: Because there wasn’t a stabbing, according to Police Chief Jeff Olson. The closest thing we could find was a police record showing a fight at the VooDoo Lounge address at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. Olson said it didn’t involve a stabbing or other serious injury, and no one was interested in pressing charges.
Q: In Waterloo, will there be any public meetings to meet police chief candidates?
A: Mayor Quentin Hart said he expects to hold a public meeting for residents to meet the finalists for the position once they have been selected.
Q: What is a recipe for creamed chicken over biscuits?
A: An easy one from Cooks.com:
Ingredients
1 2 lb. pkg. chicken breasts, cooked and diced
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1 (10 oz.) pkg. frozen peas and carrots
1/2 c. milk
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. celery salt
Bisquick biscuits
Directions
In large pot combine soup, milk, salts, and pepper. Blend until smooth. Add peas and carrots and chicken. Simmer about 15 minutes. Serve over biscuits.
