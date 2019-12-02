Q. What is the history of playing bagpipes at police funerals?
A. Most sources trace it to the waves of Irish and Scottish immigration in the 1800s. Irish immigrants faced massive job discrimination and often had to take dangerous and difficult jobs — like police officer or firefighter — that few others wanted at the time. They brought with them the Celtic tradition of playing the bagpipes at funerals, and it gradually became common for the pipes to be played at any funeral of an officer or firefighter, especially those killed in the line of duty. The often mournful sound of bagpipe music probably helped that association.
Q: In the Nov. 8 paper, there was a photo of Prince Harry making a salute with his hand exposed. Doesn't that mean you lost a war? What is the meaning of that salute?
A. According to several sources online, a salute with the palm facing outward is standard in the British military, and the French salute is nearly identical.
Q: If President Trump is impeached, can he continue to serve in office?
A: If the U.S. House of Representatives approves articles of impeachment, proceedings move to the Senate, which holds a trial presided over by the chief justice of the Supreme Court. If two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict the president, he is removed from office.
Q. Why haven't you printed anything about the Armistice Day blizzard of Nov. 11, 1940?
A. We guess the 79th anniversary wasn't on anyone's radar. According to the National Weather Service, "The blizzard that struck the Midwest that year was the type of snowstorm that engenders legends. That fall was extremely mild and across the Upper Midwest temperatures were well above normal on the morning on Nov. 11, 1940. So warm that at 7:30 a.m., the temperature in Chicago was 55 and at Davenport the temperature was 54." But a ferocious storm hit and before leaving the area, left more than a foot of snow and more than 150 people and thousands of livestock were dead.
Q. The movie "The Best Years of Our Lives" had an actor, Harold Russell, who was a disabled vet. Did he appear in any other movies? What happened to him then?
A. Russell, who volunteered for the service the day after Pearl Harbor, lost both hands in a training exercise in 1944. He was cast in the movie as a vet trying to readjust to civilian life. He made a few more screen and TV appearances, but he mostly heeded the advice of the film's director, William Wyler, who told him to go back to college. He earned a degree in business administration from Boston College, married and had two kids, was a founder and national commander of AMVETS, worked in public relations and campaigned for the rights of those with disabilities. He died in 2002.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
