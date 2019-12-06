Q: Why can’t you use your desktop computer to access the Iowa sports booking process? It’s hard to do it on a cellphone screen.
A: Advance deposit sports wagering allows an individual to establish an account, deposit money in that account and use the balance to pay for sports wagering. You must sign up for the account at a licensed gaming facility offering sports betting. Iowa does not restrict the platform to mobile applications or desktop websites. The option to offer a website or a mobile application for ADSW falls completely on the operator. Some have only apps, some have only websites, and some have both.
Q: Is the intersection of Greenhill and University in Waterloo or Cedar Falls?
A: Cedar Falls. Keep going west on University Avenue and there is a roundabout with the newly extended Greenhill Road.
Q: Was it legal for Kristi Lundy to run for mayor of Elk Run Heights after she resigned her position and then was terminated from the Elk Run City Council for improprieties?
A: Lundy was not a member of the Elk Run Heights City Council. She was a longtime city clerk who attempted to resign after she said the city failed to act on her complaint of harassment by a fellow employee. She was later terminated by the City Council after an audit found errors in some of the city financial records. Iowa law did not prevent her from running for mayor.
Q: How many legislative bills did the U.S. House of Representatives pass in 2019, and how many of those were passed or voted on in the Senate?
A: According to GovTrack.us, the House has passed 326 bills in 2019, the Senate has passed 86, and 68 bills have been signed into law by the president. Five bills still await presidential action, and five bills were amended in the Senate and sent back to the House. Six bills were vetoed and attempts to override failed.
Q: I see on the news there is a lot of flooding in Venice, Italy. I thought they put in some billion dollar gates along the ocean or sea to stop the flooding. Why is the flooding occurring?
A: Project MOSE, a series of mobile gates that can rise to control the level of the city’s lagoon, is already three years behind schedule and billions of euros over budget, with politics, bureaucracy and corruption being blamed. Always vulnerable to the sea, in November Venice has experienced its worst flooding in 50 years. While the city takes on water almost 60 times per year, recent decades have seen a huge increase in the severity of floods. St Mark’s Basilica, for example, has flooded six times in 1,200 years. Four of those floods have been in the last 20 years. According to Reuters, sea levels around the coastal city have been rising for decades as a result of climate change, with a 7.8-inch rise estimated over the last century. While the waters have been rising, the city itself has been sinking by approximately one millimeter per year due to the soft terrain on which it is built.
Q: Is there a new book someone in the White House has written about what goes on there?
A: “A Warning,” released Nov. 19, was authored by an anonymous “senior administration official.” It is a followup to an anonymous September 2018 New York Times op-ed that described President Trump’s erratic decision-making and claimed some in the administration undermine the president to protect the country.
