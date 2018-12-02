Q: What does a blinking red arrow mean when you are in a left-turn lane and the other lanes have a solid red light?
A: Here’s what we found. The Iowa Code says: “‘Flashing circular red’ light means vehicular traffic shall stop and after stopping may proceed cautiously through the intersection yielding to all vehicles not required to stop or yield which are within the intersection or approaching so closely as to constitute a hazard, but then may proceed.” And the Iowa DOT says: “Vehicular traffic, on an approach to an intersection, facing a flashing RED ARROW signal indication if intending to turn in the direction indicated by the arrow shall stop at a clearly marked stop line; but if there is no stop line, before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection; or if there is no crosswalk, at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway before entering the intersection. The right to proceed with the turn shall be subject to the rules applicable after making a stop at a STOP sign.”
Q: Can a non-Amish child attend an Amish school?
A: As far as we can tell, it’s not encouraged, but there aren’t rules against it. It would probably depend on the organizers of each school, as well as the family who wanted to enroll their children there. People who have studied the Amish often point out that it can be very hard for people who didn’t grow up in the culture to fit in.
Q: Is the new Real ID regarding your driver’s license required nationally or just in Iowa?
A: It’s a national program.
Q: Were soldiers in World War II allowed to wear eyeglasses while in combat?
A: After February 1942, the U.S. Army lowered its standards for eyesight — men with vision no worse than 20/200 were accepted, provided it was correctable to 20/40 with glasses. At least some of those men were assigned to infantry or combat units — old photos show that — but many of them were probably put into noncombat roles.
Q: Today on the noon news there was a recipe for buttery biscuits. We don’t have a computer. Can you print the recipe in the paper?
A: Here it is:
What you’ll need
2 cups pancake and baking mix
1/2 cup sour cream
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup club soda
3 tablespoons butter, melted, divided
What to do
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch round cake pan with cooking spray.
2. In a medium bowl, combine pancake and baking mix, sour cream, garlic, chives, salt, and club soda; mix with a spoon until soft dough forms.
3. Using floured hands, shape dough into 20 round equal portions. Place in pan with sides touching. Brush evenly with half the butter.
4. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Brush with remaining butter and serve immediately.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
