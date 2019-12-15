Q. Why did they kill off LaSalle on “NCIS: New Orleans”?
A. Actor Lucas Black evidently asked to leave, citing the long shooting hours and his need to be at home more with his three young children.
Q. What is the DirecTV channel for ESPN3?
A. There is none. ESPN3 is an online streaming service only.
Q. How do I apply for a weapons permit?
A. According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office website: “The sheriff of your county of residence is the only person who is authorized to issue permits unless you are a non-resident of Iowa or require a permit as a result of your employment by the State of Iowa, in which case the Commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety can issue permits to carry. The process for Permits to Carry begins by attending training. Training can be received from any number of sources to include: NRA certified instructors, Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certified instructors or numerous other authorized trainers. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office does not endorse any specific trainer and the obligation to locate a reputable trainer falls solely on the applicant. Regardless of permit requested, the Sheriff's Office staff is required to submit a NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check System) on the applicant. The Sheriff's Office will also submit a request for the any mental health adjudications and juvenile felony arrests from the Clerk of District Court to verify if the applicant was found guilty of the felony. … For more information contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office at (319) 291-2587 or the Iowa Department of Public Safety by e-mail: wpinfo@dps.state.ia.us or by telephone: (515) 725-6230.”
Q. Are all the main candidates for president married or single?
A. They're nearly all married. The top-polling candidates are all married: Mayor Pete Buttigieg got married in 2018, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vice President Joe Biden have all been married once briefly and are now long married to their second spouses. President Donald Trump is twice divorced and married to third wife Melania. In the lower tier of candidates, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Julian Castro, Gov. Steve Bullock, Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. John Delaney and Gov. Deval Patrick, as well as Republican challengers Rep. Joe Walsh and Gov. Bill Weld, are all married as well. As far as the singles: Sen. Cory Booker has never been married, though he is romantically linked to actress Rosario Dawson. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg divorced his first wife in 1993 and has had a domestic partnership with former New York State Superintendent of Banks Diana Taylor since 2000. Marianne Williamson was briefly married and divorced in 1979 and hasn't married since.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
