Q: What year did Don Cornelius of “Soul Train” pass away?
A: He died in 2012.
Q: Why wasn’t there any publicity about the Hansen school anniversary?
A: The event was Dec. 5. We ran a bylined story with picture on page A3 of the Dec. 6 Courier.
Q: Where was the home just east of the Orange Elementary School moved to?
A: The house north of Orange was not moved, it was razed, said Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas.
Q: When did Mr. Rogers died, how old was he and what did he die of?
A: He died in 2003 of stomach cancer, age 74.
Q: What are the addresses to write the Washington Post and New York Times?
A: The Washington Post, 1301 K St. N.W., Washington, DC 20071; and the New York Times, 620 Eighth Ave., New York, NY 10018.
Q: Where can I write a letter to Amy Dickinson?
A: Write to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.
Q: When I type my phone number into the computer, a lot of information about my family comes up. But some of it is incorrect. How do I go about correcting it?
A: We’re going to assume a few things about this question: that by “into the computer” you mean into a Google search online, and that you have a landline phone number you’re using to search. Landline numbers, since they’re included in phone books, have publicly available information attached to them, which various websites will search for and then post in their “databases” that people can search (usually for a fee). However, if it’s a number that’s new to you, you might see that information is outdated. Some websites have places to correct that information, but consider that you’re doing free work for these companies by correcting it — and that you may open the door to scammers who now know the right name to call you.
Q: Why is Rep. Abby Finkenauer sending out promotional/campaign material, using taxpayer funds, to tell everyone what she is doing?
A: It’s called “franking,” and was first authorized by the American Continental Congress in 1775 (and before that by the English House of Commons) as a way of allowing House of Representatives members to communicate “official business” of the House. Over the years since, laws about franking have been made stricter or looser, depending on the mood of the country, and in 1973 the House Commission on Congressional Mailing Standards was created and tasked with creating standards. Today, there’s a whole set of rules on what, when and how often House members can frank. For more, check out the official website on the matter: https://cha.house.gov/franking-commission/what-frank
Q: Is Al Roker a meteorologist?
A: No. Roker studied communications in college and has worked as a weather announcer and forecaster since his first TV job when he was still in school.
Q: Was the concerned parent that took the video of the LGBTQ at Peet Junior High a Waterloo police officer?
A: Yes, there were reports that he is a Waterloo police officer.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
