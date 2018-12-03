Q. What is fibromyalgia? What can be done to help it?
A. Information from the Mayo Clinic: "Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. Researchers believe that fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way your brain processes pain signals. Symptoms sometimes begin after a physical trauma, surgery, infection or significant psychological stress. In other cases, symptoms gradually accumulate over time with no single triggering event. Women are more likely to develop fibromyalgia than are men. Many people who have fibromyalgia also have tension headaches, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety and depression. While there is no cure for fibromyalgia, a variety of medications can help control symptoms. Exercise, relaxation and stress-reduction measures also may help."
Q. How big a crowd does the Notre Dame stadium hold?
A. According to the university website, "The stadium was expanded for the 1997 season and now has a capacity of 80,795 fans."
Q. What is spina bifida? Where can I find information about it?
A. Spina bifida is a birth defect that happens when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly in a baby. It can be range from mild to severe, depending on the type of defect, size, location and complications. There's all kinds of information available from the Spina Bifida Association at http://spinabifidaassociation.org.
Q. Can you print the five longest-serving members of the U.S. House in Washington?
A. They are Reps. Don Young of Alaska, serving since 1973; Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin, since 1979; and Hal Rogers of Kentucky, Chris Smith of New Jersey and Steny Hoyer of Maryland, all since 1981.
Q. Where is the closest Baskin Robbins to Waterloo?
A. There are locations in Ankeny, Des Moines, Urbandale and Windsor Heights.
Q. Does Tony Shalhoub of “Monk” actually play the clarinet?
A. Shalhoub has said in interviews that he learned to play simple pieces for scenes in "Monk" but didn't play before that.
Q. What can I use to get rid of lime in a cup?
A. Soaking it in vinegar then scrubbing is probably your best bet. Some people also use baking soda and lemon juice.
Q. Is the state dart tournament leaving Waterloo because the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center doesn't have a liquor permit?
A. No. The Iowa State Dart Championship is being held Feb. 13-17, 2019, at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.