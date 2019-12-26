Q: How do I remove a ballpoint pen mark from a leather davenport without damaging the leather?
A: It’s not easy to do. We found a few suggestions; make sure you try them first on an inconspicuous spot.
- Apply commercial leather cleaner to the stain and wipe up.
- Dip a Q-tip or cotton swab in rubbing alcohol and rub it over the spot. Dry the area with a blow dryer so the alcohol evaporates before eating away at more of the leather.
- Saturate the stained area with hairspray. Immediately wipe up the hairspray, and then apply a small amount of moisturizing soap and water.
Q: There’s a new neighborhood in Cedar Falls with an Ironwood Drive. Is that going to join up to Greenhill?
A: Yes, Ironwood Drive will connect with Greenhill Road. This connection will occur as development progresses in the area. A preliminary plat for the subdivision that would complete that connection was approved in September 2018. The developer’s next step is to submit construction plans for approval and then build the road with utilities, said Amanda Huisman, city of Cedar Falls spokeswoman. A final plat will also need to go through review and approval by the City Council. The city does not have a definite timeline from the developer on the remaining steps. For additional questions, contact Planning & Community Services at (319) 573-8600.
Q: Why doesn’t Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa give members free access to the Silver Sneakers program like they do in other states?
A: An email to their media department wasn’t answered. You can try calling their customer support number at (866) 584-7389.
Q: What is a life history of actor Jack Elam? What was wrong with his eye?
A: Elam, who died in 2003, was a successful accountant before becoming an actor — the story is he traded accounting work for William Boyd’s Hopalong Cassidy production company in exchange for roles in three Westerns. He lost sight in one eye as the result of a childhood fight. He often played bad guys and, later in life, comedic roles.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: What is a recipe for pumpkin cookies?
A: Here’s one from Taste of Home:
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 2/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup California walnuts
Directions
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Add pumpkin; mix well. Combine the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and baking powder; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in walnuts. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 8-10 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.
Q: Will you print a list of all the celebrities who died this year?
A: That list appeared on page B5 on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.