Could or would an eagle bother a small dog or cat? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: If someone claims he is an attorney at law, how can we verify this is true?

A: Check with the Iowa State Bar Association at (515) 243-3179 or www.iowabar.org.

Q: In recent cancellation notices for airlines and local events the word is spelled with both one L and two L’s. Which is correct?

A: Webster’s New World Dictionary prefers “cancellation” but will accept “cancelation” as an alternative. The Courier goes by the Associated Press Stylebook, which calls for “cancellation.” However, Webster and AP both prefer “canceled” over “cancelled.”

Q: When former Iowa Gov. Branstad’s son was in a car accident, how many people were killed, and what charges did he receive?

A: In 1991, Branstad’s eldest son, Eric, then 16, was the driver of a car involved in a crash. A Des Moines couple was killed and another woman was injured. He was ticketed for improper lane usage.

Q: What defines a common-law marriage in Iowa?

A: There are three requirements in Iowa for common-law marriages: The couple must express the desire to be married to one another; they must have lived together continuously; and they must make public declaration that they are married.

Q: Is it true the vinyl flooring put in kitchens and bathrooms in the late 1950s and early ‘60s contained asbestos?

A: Yes, it often did, up until at least 1980, as did some of the adhesives used to apply it, according to the Mesothelioma Cancer Alliance.

Q: Could or would an eagle bother a small animal like a dog or cat?

A: According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, bald eagles, which are increasingly common in Iowa, can only lift 4 to 5 pounds, a bit more if snatching the prey while in flight. Also, bald eagles tend to scavenge rather than hunt. Even the larger, more aggressive golden eagle, which are very rarely observed in Iowa, can only carry 6 to 8 pounds. That said, Mike Jacobson, an eagle management specialist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, reports a few credible stories about eagles grabbing small cats. The myth-busting website, Snopes.com, adds this: Eagles do not swoop down and carry off small dogs as an ordinary matter of course. Some may attack a dog on the ground, and some may even get small ones temporarily airborne. But an eagle would not ultimately succeed in making off with a dog, even a small one.

Q: Where is Baylor University located?

A: Baylor University is a private Baptist university in Waco, Texas.

Q: To whom can we report a business that serves food containing mold?

A: File a complaint with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, Food and Consumer Safety Bureau. You can find the form at www.dia.iowa.gov, or call (515) 281-6538 for more information.

Q: What is an address to send donations to St. Jude’s Hospital of Children?

A: You can send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or donate through the website at www.stjude.org.

