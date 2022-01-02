Corn farmers received overpayments in federal money. Will they have to repay it? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Could you please print Joe Manchin’s mailing address? We would like to send him an approval letter.

A: You can reach Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, at 306 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510. His office phone number is (202) 224-3954.

Q: I see where the government made a mistake and paid corn farmers $3 billion more than they deserved. Are the farmers going to have to repay that money, or will the government just let them keep it?

A: The Government Accountability Office report on the overpayments did not recommend trying to claw back any of the money.

Q: What happened to Jackie Kennon’s leg on KCRG?

A: Jackie Kennon replies: “Nothing wrong with my leg — it’s just a little strap I use to put the microphone on. Thanks for checking!”

Q: In the movie “The Merry Widow” with Lana Turner and Fernando Lamas, I was wondering if they did their own singing and dancing in it.

A: In the 1952 romance/musical, Lana Turner’s singing voice was dubbed by Trudy Erwin, but she was known as a superb dancer. Lamas, well known for his singing and dancing, did his own singing and dancing.

Q: What percentage of votes does it take in Congress to change the Constitution?

A: To amend the U.S. Constitution, both the House of Representatives and the Senate have to approve a joint resolution by a two-thirds vote. But that’s not the end of it — then three-fourths of the state legislatures have to approve the amendment.

Q: Which is the oldest branch of the military service?

A: The U.S. Army. It was formally founded by the Second Continental Congress in June 1775, soon followed by the U.S. Navy and then the Marines. The forerunners of the modern Coast Guard date to 1789 and 1790. The U.S. Air Force didn’t come into being until the 20th century.

Q: What is pulled pork?

A: It’s pork that’s been cooked slowly for a long time until it’s so tender that it can be easily pulled apart or shredded.

Q: What is the incubation time for wild mallard duck eggs?

A: Wildlife sites say it’s usually between 27 and 30 days.

Q: How big was Shaquille O’Neal when he was born?

A: According to his book, “Shaq Talks Back,” Shaquille O’Neal was 7 pounds, 11 ounces when he was born on March 6, 1972.

Q: Why are flushable wipes so bad for the septic system?

A: Google search results turned up a number of national reports where plumbers said the wipes do not disintegrate as fast as toilet paper and can clog pipes. Manufacturers of flushable wipes disagree.

Q: Where did Dr. Lee on “Dr. Pimple Popper” get her medical degree?

A: According to Wikipedia, Sandra Siew Pin Lee of the hit TLC show graduated in 1998 from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed her dermatology residency at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. Lee now lives in Upland, California, with her husband, fellow dermatologist Jeffrey C. Rebish, and works at Skin Physicians & Surgeons in Upland.

