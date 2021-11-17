Can you receive unemployment in Iowa if you walk off the job? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. When will the puzzle book run again in the Courier?

A. There will be a puzzle book in the Thanksgiving paper.

Q. What info do you have about Dubuque reporter Max Tedford?

A. Maxwell Tedford is a multimedia journalist at KWWL Channel 7 out of their Dubuque bureau. He’s originally from Los Angeles and has been a working journalist for two years. He studied at Emerson College.

Q. Where is the nearest Golden Corral restaurant?

A. As far as we can determine, the nearest Golden Corral Buffet and Grill location is at 5202 Elmore Ave. in Davenport.

Q. I heard there was a lawsuit with Pella Windows over defective windows sometime in the 2000s. Can you find out the result of that lawsuit?

A. On March 15, 2019, a Chicago federal judge ordered the Pella Corporation to pay a total of slightly under $35 million for its faulty product. Of that money, $25.7 million will go to homeowners in order to repair water damage done by leaky windows.

Q. A couple years ago, developer Edwin Lesley and Mayor Quentin Hart filed a complaint with the county attorney against then-Councilman Bruce Jacobs for conflict of interest. Was there any resolution to that suit?

A. It wasn’t a lawsuit. Leslie butted heads with former Councilmen Tom Lind and Bruce Jacobs, who both had questioned the developer’s ability to finance a proposal to renovate the downtown convention center and Ramada Hotel. Leslie claimed Jacobs pressured his company to use the bank he worked for as a local partner, and that when he declined Jacobs used his position on the City Council to sabotage the sale. Jacobs, who abstained from voting on any aspects of the contract, denied he acted inappropriately. Leslie filed a complaint with the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office against Jacobs, but no action was taken. The 2017 Leslie Hospitality deal eventually fell apart when the company failed to get financing and ultimately sued the city. A court tossed out that lawsuit in December 2020 after the developer apparently walked away from the suit.

Q. Is it legal for people who walk off the job who were not fired to receive unemployment?

A. Generally no, but it depends on why you quit your job. Claims are automatically protested if you indicate you quit your job, and you’re likely to be denied benefits. Striking workers generally cannot collect unemployment benefits.

Q. Does heavy alcohol use affect the brain?

A. Yes. Multiple studies have found a link between excessive alcohol use and damaged brain function, resulting in such conditions as dementia, deficits in learning and memory, mental disorders, and other cognitive damage. Without intervention, the brain can be permanently impaired by chronic alcohol use. Even in the short term, alcohol affects areas of the brain controlling cognitive and motor functions. Alcohol impairs memory, judgment, and coordination and disrupts sleep patterns. When used long-term, alcohol may cause permanent brain damage.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

