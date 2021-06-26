Can you explain Iowa's stand your ground law? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What is the fax number for a letter to the editor?

A. The Courier fax number is (319) 291-2069. Letters can be mailed to Letters to the Editor, The Courier, P.O. Box 540, Waterloo, IA 50704 or emailed to woo.letters@wcfcourier.com. Additionally, letters can be submitted at wcfcourier.com by scrolling to the Opinion section of the site. Click on “More Opinion” and then “Submit a letter.”

Q. When people start receiving child care credit next month, is that something you have to claim on your taxes?

A. Yes. The Child and Dependent Care Credit is a tax break specifically for working people to help offset the costs associated with caring for a child or dependent with disabilities. It is a tax credit rather than a tax deduction, and directly reduces your taxes, dollar for dollar. For 2020, eligible taxpayers can claim a tax credit of $2,000 per qualifying dependent child under age 17. If the amount of the credit exceeds the tax owed, then the taxpayer generally is entitled to a refund of the excess credit amount up to $1,400 per qualifying child. The credit increases to $3,000 per child under the age of 17 and gives an additional $600 benefit for children under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.

Q: Can you explain the stand your ground law here in Iowa?