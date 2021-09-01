Can ivy vines kill trees? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Can the manholes be covered on Ansborough Avenue? Why couldn’t they place them in the middle so people aren’t driving over them all the time?

A: The location of most of the manholes goes back to when Ansborough Avenue was a two-lane road. When it was widened in the late 1980s, the manholes were left where they were and now are in the wheel paths.

Q: Do I have to make an appointment to get my drivers license renewed or can I just walk in?

A: You need an appointment. The Waterloo drivers license renewal station is at 2060 Sovia Drive, Ste 116, and the phone number is (319) 235-0902. If you meet the eligibility requirements, you may renew your driver’s license or identification card online. You will need your current driver’s license or ID card and a credit or debit card at your fingertips to complete the process. Fees will include your driver’s license or ID card renewal fee plus a $1.50 online processing fee.

Q: I can’t pick up Channel 7 or 9 in New Hampton with my antenna. What could possibly be wrong?