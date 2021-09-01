Can ivy vines kill trees? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: In The Courier, it states Sen. Joni Ernst voted no on the infrastructure bill because she said it would increase the national debt. How did she vote on President Trump’s big tax cuts that increased the national debt?
A: Ernst voted in favor of former President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, saying at the time: “This is a monumental moment for our country; this tax reform, on average, will provide every income group with tax relief.” The Congressional Budget Office estimated that implementing the cuts would add an estimated $2.289 trillion to the national debt over 10 years.
Q: Why did Senator Grassley vote for the infrastructure bill?
A: Grassley, a Republican, said the $1 trillion bill will make a “significant investment” in Iowa’s future. “I often hear from Iowans in my 85 county meetings I’ve been in so far this year about the need to fix Iowa’s aging infrastructure,” Grassley said. “We finally have a bipartisan package that delivers critical improvement for Iowa’s roads and bridges, locks and dams, and airports.”
Q: How many illegal immigrants have come to Iowa by plane or bus?
A: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in April rejected a federal request to accept migrant children into the state, saying the need to find homes for them “is the president’s problem.” So the answer is zero, according to the governor’s statements.
Q: Can the manholes be covered on Ansborough Avenue? Why couldn’t they place them in the middle so people aren’t driving over them all the time?
A: The location of most of the manholes goes back to when Ansborough Avenue was a two-lane road. When it was widened in the late 1980s, the manholes were left where they were and now are in the wheel paths.
Q: Do I have to make an appointment to get my drivers license renewed or can I just walk in?
A: You need an appointment. The Waterloo drivers license renewal station is at 2060 Sovia Drive, Ste 116, and the phone number is (319) 235-0902. If you meet the eligibility requirements, you may renew your driver’s license or identification card online. You will need your current driver’s license or ID card and a credit or debit card at your fingertips to complete the process. Fees will include your driver’s license or ID card renewal fee plus a $1.50 online processing fee.
Q: I can’t pick up Channel 7 or 9 in New Hampton with my antenna. What could possibly be wrong?
A: There could be factors involved such as weather conditions, your distance from the transmitter, and even equipment problems, like corrosion on the cable attaching your TV to the antenna. You may have to adjust your antenna and rescan the channels. Make sure your antenna can receive VHF.
Q: I see a lot of mature trees having ivy vines grow up them. Can’t that kill them after awhile?
A: The answer is yes, eventually. English ivy damages the bark as it climbs and will eventually overtake even a mature tree, weakening branches through its weight and preventing light from penetrating leaves.
Q: Why is the Jumble scramble word game always on the fold of the paper and the lettering is so small? Can you move it?
A: We work hard to fit as much as we can on a page, and unfortunately some items are going to fall on the fold. If we swap Jumble with Crossword for instance, Crossword fans will complain. We’re with you – we love Jumble too – but the TV grid, the weather, the Celebrity Cipher all have fans too.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.
