Can I use one of my favorite fishing pictures for a passport photo? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: How does one go about having a prayer day for the Ukrainians where everybody worldwide would pray on Sunday?

A: The pope last week announced today, March 2, Ash Wednesday, as a day of prayer and fasting for Ukraine. Many churches have already held a day of prayer for Ukraine.

Q: I just received medicine in the mail that had been opened, and the post office in Waterloo won’t answer the phone. Who do I call?

A: The Postal Service suggests visiting the local post office and asking to speak with the local postmaster. You can call 1 (800) ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or TTY: 1-800-877-8339, but it is an automated service. You can also file complaints online.

Q: How old is Tony Danza of “Who’s the Boss” fame?

A: Danza was born April 21, 1951, in Brooklyn, New York, making him 70 years old.

Q: Class act, UNI, for wearing patches on your uniforms remembering UNI cross country runner Stacy Miller, who died 40 years ago. Was anybody charged in her death?

A: According to an Oct. 18, 1981, article in the Courier, Stacy Miller, 19, of Charles City, was killed, and four of her teammates and a coach were injured in an accident that took place at Highway 14 and County Road D-25 near Grundy Center; the team’s van was struck by a car that ran a stop sign. We were unable to determine if the driver was convicted in connection with the accident.

Q: Can I use one of my favorite fishing pictures for a passport photo?

A: Probably not. The U.S. State Department says a passport photo should be a color photo taken in last 6 months; display a clear image of your face; not use filters used on social media; no selfies; take off your eyeglasses; use a plain white or off-white background.

Q: Did Kenny Rogers pass away?

A: Singer/songwriter/actor Kenny Rogers, born Aug. 21, 1938, is still with us.

Q: If Donald Trump was still president, do you think Russia would have dared invade Ukraine?

A: Depends on who you ask. Several prominent Republicans are claiming that, were Donald Trump still president, Russia would never have dared invade Ukraine because Trump is a “strong” leader. But critics have pointed out that Trump never passed up an opportunity to kowtow to Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin, even siding with Putin against U.S. intelligence agencies. Trump last week called Putin’s original invasion of Ukraine’s eastern provinces “genius.” Still, 62% of Americans polled say Putin wouldn’t have invaded if Trump was in the White House.

Q: What happened to Bree Sullivan, the new meteorologist for KWWL?

A: As of Monday night (Feb. 28), Sullivan was still with KWWL.

Q: What year did they stop teaching cursive writing to the students in Iowa, and why is it so expensive to start it back up?

A: Schools in the United States are not required to teach cursive writing under guidelines set out in 2010 in the Common Core State Standards. Some schools reportedly still teach it. In a fiscal note on SF 2351, a bill requiring cursive writing be taught in Iowa public schools, the Legislative Services Agency estimated it will cost schools $15 per student and $25 per teacher to offer cursive instruction. There are 35,253 third-graders, LSA said. The cost could range from $400,000 to $575,000.

