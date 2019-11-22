Q: How many students attend Don Bosco High School?
A: According to the school, 110 students.
Q: Why were the Raymond city election results never reported?
A: There were not any contested races in Raymond during the Nov. 5 municipal election. Mayor Gary Vick was re-elected with 49 votes while running unopposed. There were five City Council candidates on the ballot for the five seats up for election. Winners and their vote totals were Shari Sorensen, 53; Tom McGowan, 52; Becky Pint and Larry Thies, 49 each; and Rebecca A: Smith, 45.
Q: What is a telephone number and email address for Rep. Adam Schiff in Congress?
A: Call (818) 450-2900 or send email through the website at https://schiff.house.gov/contact.
Q: How can I reach Lin Manuel Miranda?
A: Send him email through his website at www.linmanuel.com.
Q: How old is Rachel Reynolds on “The Price is Right”?
A: She is 37.
Q: Which presidents were assassinated? When?
A: Four U.S. presidents have been assassinated: Abraham Lincoln in 1865; James Garfield in 1881; William McKinley in 1901; and John F. Kennedy in 1963.
Q: Will we need a REAL ID to vote next year?
A: No, according to the Iowa Secretary of State website. Valid IDs at the polls include: Iowa voter identification card, Iowa driver’s license, Iowa non-operator ID, U.S. military ID or veteran ID, U.S. passport and tribal ID card/document.
Q: How many presidents have served two terms? How many father-son pairs have there been?
A: Fourteen presidents have served at least two terms: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, Ulysses S. Grant, Grover Cleveland, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Cleveland’s terms in office were not consecutive. There have been two pairs of father-son presidents: John Adams, from 1797-1801, and John Quincy Adams, from 1825-1829; and George H.W. Bush, 1989-1993, and George W. Bush, 2001-2009.
Q: Are there age requirements for the Rockettes? Other requirements? How many Rockettes are there?
A: Rockettes must be at least 18; they must be from 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 10 1/2 inches tall; and they must be proficient in jazz, tap and ballet dance. There are 80 Rockettes each year, and they rotate with 40 dancers per show, according to the group website. There have been more than 3,000 Rockettes through the years.
Q: Is there an additional cost to get a REAL ID if my current license still have two years left on it?
A: According to Andrea Henry with the Iowa Department of Transportation, “A REAL ID does not cost any more than a regular license. However, if a customer’s license is set to expire after the Oct. 1, 2020, enforcement deadline and they wish to receive their REAL ID marked card before they are up for renewal, they will need to go to an issuance location and receive a duplicate card, which costs $10.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
