Q: Where can we report a farming business that may be a fraud?
A: Write to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General, P.O. Box 23399, Washington, D.C., 20026-3399; or call (800) 424-9121.
Q: In the Nov. 6 article on Waverly election, it says Adam Hoffman has worked in law enforcement for decades. He’s only 39 — how is that possible?
A: Hoffman started as a firefighter and emergency medical technician in Silverthorne, Colo., in 1999, according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s also worked as a deputy sheriff, a patrol trooper, a police lieutenant and Tripoli’s chief of police. He continues to teach emergency management and law enforcement at Hawkeye Community College and evaluates the emergency medical services program at Kirkwood Community College.
Q: What’s the history of Halloween? When did it start, and why?
A: An explanation from Good Housekeeping magazine: “Most scholars agree Halloween as we know it started some 2,000 years ago, when Celtic people in Europe celebrated the end of the harvest and the start of a new year in a festival called Samhain. It was also a time of communing with otherworldly spirits, with big bonfires lit in honor of the dead, according to the American Folklife Center. When the Romans had conquered most Celtic territory by 43 A:D., they brought their own fall festivals with them. ... Fast forward a few centuries, and even more changes arrived. Several Christian popes attempted to replace “pagan” holidays like Samhain with events of their own design. By 1000 A:D., All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2 served as a time for the living to pray for the souls of the dead. All Saints’ Day, assigned to Nov. 1, obviously honored saints but it was also called All Hallows. That made Oct. 31 All Hallows Eve, and later Halloween. Despite the new religious focus, people in Old England and Ireland continued to associate the time with the wandering dead. They set out gifts of foods to please the spirits, and as time wore on, people would dress in scary costumes in exchange for treats themselves.” Immigrants brought those customs to the U.S., where our Halloween rituals evolved.
Q: Can you print a recipe for pumpkin bars?
A: A good one from Taste of Home:
Ingredients:
4 large eggs, room temperature
1-2/3 cups sugar
1 cup canola oil
1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Directions:
In a bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, oil and pumpkin until well blended. Combine the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt; gradually add to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Pour into an ungreased 15 x 10 x 1 inch baking pan. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until set. Cool completely. Good as is, or you can frost them.
