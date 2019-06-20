Q: Is it true the plans for the new Cedar Falls High School include a 50-meter pool? If so, how many other high schools in Iowa have a 50-meter pool, and what is the additional cost to build this pool?
A: No, it is not true the plans include a 50-meter pool, said Cedar Falls Community Schools’ spokeswoman Janelle Darst. The additional cost to build a pool would be $10-$12 million.
Q: Regarding the upcoming Cedar Falls school vote: There is a quote in the paper that the auditor found millions in liabilities through its employee retirement fund. Who gets this retirement fund in the Cedar Falls Schools? The teachers don’t.
A: District employees, including teachers, enroll in the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System, commonly known as IPERS, and benefit from the fund. However, this is not a liability the Cedar Falls Schools owes and will be paying out, according to Monica Haag, a partner in the district’s accounting firm. The Governmental Accounting Standards Board requires this calculation so all state and local governments are reporting their share of IPERS obligations in the same manner.
Q: How much money has been put into the Cedar Falls High School for updates and renovations the past few years?
A: Since the 1% sales tax for schools was first approved in Black Hawk County 20 years ago, the cost of improvements to the building, land acquisition and work on an activity field totaled $7.65 million, according to Cedar Falls Community Schools. The improvements were completed between 2001 and 2005. The district also made parking lot improvements, which are not included in the total.
Q: If the Cedar Falls Schools bond issue passes, what will they do with the current high school?
A: District personnel and departments contained in two other buildings would be consolidated in already updated portions of the school. According to information on Cedar Falls Schools’ website, that includes central administration, instructional technology, curriculum and instruction, the technology and business affairs departments, and the high school alternative program. Those two buildings would be sold. The district would also partner with the city recreation department to use other spaces in and around the building. The three-story section on the school’s west side built in the 1950s would be demolished.
Q: For the June 25 Cedar Falls High School vote there are two public measures on the ballot: one for authorizing the bonds and the other for authorizing a tax levy. What happens if only one of these measures passes and the other is defeated?
A: Karen Showalter, manager of the Black Hawk County elections office, said both measures have to reach the 60% approval threshold for passage.
Q: Is there a local model airplane club?
A: The Black Hawk Radio Control Pilots club is active locally. Go to www.bhrcp.org for more information.
Q: Is Chantelle Navarro still with KCRG?
A: No, she recently started a job with WTXL in Tallahassee, Fla.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
