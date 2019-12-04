Q: When will construction begin for the new roundabouts at 12th and Main and 18th and Main in Cedar Falls?
A: The city of Cedar Falls has planned for the design and reconstruction of Main Street beginning in 2022, said Chase Schrage, public works director. Once a design alternative is selected, the city will begin construction of the corridor. This project will be divided up into multiple construction seasons and would likely not be fully completed until the year 2025 or later.
Q: If CBD is illegal, why are they selling it all over town?
A: That’s the exact premise of an article by reporter Amie Rivers in the Nov. 10 edition of The Courier. To summarize broadly: Black Hawk County law enforcement has so far declined to enforce the law, and the county attorney said he would rather educate business owners than prosecute them.
Q: The new sidewalks and driveway approaches on the north side of Highway 57 or First Street in Cedar Falls are temporary. Who is paying for these concrete driveways and sidewalks?
A: The city of Cedar Falls and Iowa Department of Transportation entered into a cost sharing agreement in 2017 for the reconstruction of West First Street. All of the temporary concrete and asphalt that has been placed is part of the Iowa DOT construction bid. The temporary pavement will be removed at a later date and replaced with permanent concrete.
Q: According to the Courier article “City of Cedar Falls responds to PSO column” on Nov. 3, public safety officers are cross-trained to perform both fire and police dues. Why then is Cedar Falls hiring high-priced, off duty officers from other law enforcement agencies to patrol College Hill rather than utilizing the cross-trained PSOs who are already on the payroll?
A: City officials respond: Recent weekend activity has police increasing staffing by 2 to 3 times the normal staffing level for certain time periods. The cross-trained model has allowed the city to increase the number of police officers, but not 2 to 3 times as many. The city had been paying overtime to achieve this higher level at an overtime rate on a regular basis. In order to allow officers some time off the city hired deputies for a lower rate making this option less expensive.
Q: Does the city of Waterloo have any plans for the old Courier building?
A: The building at 501 Commercial St. is privately owned by FDP OC LLC, based in Bettendorf. A prospectus the city prepared to attract developers as part of its Opportunity Zone designation shows the site, including the adjoining parking lot, as a potential housing and overflow convention space. But there is not a funded plan in place to do anything with the property at this point.
Q: Will the city be putting out sand piles at local Waterloo parks again?
A: Yes. The sand piles are in the parks again at the normal locations.
