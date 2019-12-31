Q: They are doing a lot of new construction at Friendship Village. They recently sprayed something green on all the big piles of dirt. Is that for Christmas, or is it meant to keep the piles from eroding in rain?
A: Waterloo regulations require exposed dirt on construction sites to be treated for erosion control prior to winter snowfall.
Q: The sports section said UNI was playing IUPUI. What school is that?
A: It stands for Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis.
Q: It’s been nine months since the roof at Lowell School caved in. Are there plans to fix that?
A: The Waterloo Schools director of school and community relations, Tara Thomas, said officials are still waiting to finalize a settlement with the insurance company. Because of the extensive damage from the collapse, the situation is taking time to resolve.
Q: What is the Mr. Food recipe for lemon roasted Cornish hens?
You have free articles remaining.
A: Here it is:
What you’ll need
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 (1-pound) Cornish game hens, thawed, if frozen
- Salt for sprinkling
- Black pepper for sprinkling
- 1 lemon, quartered
- 4 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 8 cloves garlic, slivered
What to do
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place a wire rack in a large roasting pan; set aside. In a small bowl combine wine, chicken broth, and Dijon mustard; mix well. Set aside. Drizzle olive oil evenly over hens and rub to coat completely. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Place 1 lemon wedge and 1 rosemary sprig in the cavity of each hen. Place hens on the rack in roasting pan and spread garlic around hens. Pour half the wine mixture over the hens and roast 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, pour remaining wine mixture over the hens and roast an additional 30 to 35 additional minutes or until no pink remains and juices run clear. Arrange hens on a platter and serve with pan drippings and sliced lemon and rosemary.
Q: Who have been all the chief administrators in the history of the Cedar Valley Catholic Schools? When was the peak enrollment?
A: Waterloo’s separate Catholic schools formed the system July 1, 2003. John Carlucci was the chief administrator for the first three years. A new management plan put in place in 2006 eliminated the position in favor of leadership by the system’s administrative team. Then-principal of St. Edward School Cathy Walz was appointed director of education and business manager Tom Drisch was appointed controller. In 2010, Jeff Frost became director of education. Dale Monroe was named chief administrator in 2013. Current chief administrator Tom Novotney started in the position in 2018. Enrollment in kindergarten through 12th-grade at CVCS has gone up and down throughout the years since the system was formed, but there’s been a trend of declining student numbers. According to The Courier’s records, first-day enrollment for the system was at its highest during that first fall when CVCS had 1,276 students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.